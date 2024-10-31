Jan Sherman’s New Book “Brandon the Bee®: Bee Cool” is a Charming Story About a Competitive Bee Who Learns to Control His Anger Whenever He Loses a Game
Cornville, AZ, October 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Jan Sherman, who currently lives in Page Springs, Arizona, with her husband and their two spoiled dogs, has completed her most recent book “Brandon the Bee®: Bee Cool”: a delightful story that follows Brandon, a bee who realizes he has an anger problem, and does his best to change his attitude and better regulate his emotions with the help of his friends.
“Brandon the Bee’s life changed when he realized that he had an anger problem,” writes Sherman. “In his journey to resolve his temper, Brandon went to his friends for help. Will Brandon the Bee change his angry bee moments and become a cool bee? This expressive story explores the many ways children can cool their tempers.”
Published by Fulton Books, Jan Sherman’s book is the fifth installment in the author’s “Brandon the Bee®” series and will empower readers of all ages to understand their emotions and the importance of controlling one’s anger. With colorful artwork to help bring Sherman’s story to life, “Brandon the Bee®: Bee Cool” is a vital educational resource for parents and educators looking to foster emotional intelligence in children.
Readers who wish to experience this charming work can purchase “Brandon the Bee®: Bee Cool” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
