Judy Marano’s New Book “So I've Been Thinking” is an Engaging Collection of Short Stories Inspired by the Author’s Experiences Sharing Valuable Life Lessons
Brewster, NY, October 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Judy Marano, a loving wife and mother, as well as a college professor of writing and communications, a college counselor, and a business owner, has completed her most recent book “So I've Been Thinking”: a captivating series of stories exploring the human condition, all of which are inspired by the author’s own experiences as well as those of her family and friends.
“‘So I’ve Been Thinking’ is a series of stories about everyday life experiences,” writes Marano. “Although we are individuals, at the core of our being, we share the same pride in our families, traditions passed from generation to generation, and the ups and downs of life. There is an unseen web that connects each of us together. While reading, you might find the corners of your mouth begin to rise; perhaps a laugh will slip through, or a tear will slide down your cheek. Although the details may be different, the daily lessons we can gather from even the smallest interactions can be very similar.”
Published by Fulton Books, Judy Marano’s book will take readers on a powerful journey as they witness the triumphs and pitfalls experienced by the author, sharing valuable life lessons along the way. Deeply personal and stirring, “So I’ve Been Thinking” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, promising to leave a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “So I've Been Thinking” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“‘So I’ve Been Thinking’ is a series of stories about everyday life experiences,” writes Marano. “Although we are individuals, at the core of our being, we share the same pride in our families, traditions passed from generation to generation, and the ups and downs of life. There is an unseen web that connects each of us together. While reading, you might find the corners of your mouth begin to rise; perhaps a laugh will slip through, or a tear will slide down your cheek. Although the details may be different, the daily lessons we can gather from even the smallest interactions can be very similar.”
Published by Fulton Books, Judy Marano’s book will take readers on a powerful journey as they witness the triumphs and pitfalls experienced by the author, sharing valuable life lessons along the way. Deeply personal and stirring, “So I’ve Been Thinking” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, promising to leave a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “So I've Been Thinking” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories