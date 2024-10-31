Adrian D. Nelson’s New Book “Church Boy Love: Book 3: Gold Dust” Follows the Journey of Street, a Young Man Who Must Navigate Growing Up in the Shadows of Fame and Loss
Hartford, CT, October 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Adrian D. Nelson, a native of Jamaica who currently resides in Connecticut, where he works as a federal employee, has completed his most recent book “Church Boy Love: Book 3: Gold Dust”: the gripping Trilogy that centers around Street who must grapple with the breakup of his dance group as he forges ahead in life, experiencing both heartwarming and heart-wrenching experiences.
Originally from Jamaica, author Adrian D. Nelson grew up in humble beginnings before finally moving to the United States. He holds a passion for dance and music, which was why he formed the Street Boys, a breakdance group that won and broke all records in the eighties. He is also a part-time DJ, who has played and performed at countless parties and over two hundred weddings.
“Street and the Street Boys broke up, as everyone grew up and went their separate ways to pursue their own careers,” writes Nelson. “He was alone, as he lost contact with almost everyone, including family members. Years passed. He continued on his roller-coaster journey to fulfill his vision. He found love. He lost it. He renewed his faith. He questioned it, until…’
“Many obstacles came along as he walked alone through the twists and turns in his life, with eye-popping experiences as he became a grown man. Some were so powerful and frightening that only the strongest would survive. Street did, but it came with dire consequences and a shocking ending that you would never imagine.”
Published by Fulton Books, Adrian D. Nelson’s book is a profound exploration of the universal themes of love, faith, and perseverance that promises to keep the pages turning as Street’s story unfolds. Expertly paced and emotionally stirring, Nelson’s vivid storytelling and authentic voice is sure to resonate with anyone who has faced challenges in their pursuit of happiness and fulfillment.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Church Boy Love: Book 3: Gold Dust” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
