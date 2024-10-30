Author Gary Fitzpatrick’s New Book “Thinkin’ While Stinkin’” is a Humorous Book That Showcases the Lifelong Wit and Wisdom of the Author
Recent release “Thinkin’ While Stinkin’” from Newman Springs Publishing author Gary Fitzpatrick is a quirky and eclectic collection of humorous short statements that the author collected throughout his career in his business advertising.
Lewistown, MT, October 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Gary Fitzpatrick has completed his new book “Thinkin’ While Stinkin’”: an irreverent and playful book that displays the author’s unexpected sense of humor.
Author Gary Fitzpatrick had a law firm in California, where he incorporated some of the aphorisms in this book from previous aphorisms in his advertisements. He writes frequently, but his writings have only been published in appeals, letters to the editor, and once in a goose hunting magazine—a humorist piece about a first-time goose hunter.
Encouraged by his wife and friends, he has produced this book and aspires to take on a more ambitious writing project.
He is retired in a Western State, where he lives with his wife, three dogs, and two horses. Writing is just one of his many interests, and he insists that driving a tractor and plowing snow is the source of many ideas he might use for a future writing exercise.
Fitzpatrick writes, “Public schools don’t have enough money in their budgets for textbooks but plenty for breakfast and lunch; I guess the philosophy is, ‘Fill the stomach, starve the brain.’”
He continues, “Children used to play games and learn skills they would need as adults; now their games are all supervised by adults, and the only skills they learn are how to play the game.”
He discusses the inspiration behind his work, sharing, “For many years, I included short statements of my wit or wisdom in my business advertising. These things seem to just pop into my head. I kept a list of these and have had friends and acquaintances familiar with them encourage me to publish them, which I thought was a good idea, but I struggled to think of a good format. Since going to the toilet is something we all must do and for most people is boring and certainly not entertaining, I thought this quick-to-read and easy-to-understand material would fit perfectly into the time frame and entertainment requirements of the potty call. So I hope this little book serves its purpose.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Gary Fitzpatrick’s fun-to-read book presents the author’s candid insights about the world around him.
Readers who wish to experience this whimsical work can purchase “Thinkin’ While Stinkin’” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
