Author R. W. Larson Jr.’s New Book “Two Hundred Pounders Don't Win Marathons But Persevere Anyway” is a Self-Help Guide for Athletic Excellence and Personal Growth

Recent release “Two Hundred Pounders Don't Win Marathons But Persevere Anyway” from Newman Springs Publishing author R. W. Larson Jr. delivers a motivational self-help book that combines the author’s personal sports experiences with powerful lessons on perseverance and self-improvement to help encourage readers to overcome obstacles and achieve greatness in their athletic endeavors and beyond.