Author R. W. Larson Jr.’s New Book “Two Hundred Pounders Don't Win Marathons But Persevere Anyway” is a Self-Help Guide for Athletic Excellence and Personal Growth
Recent release “Two Hundred Pounders Don't Win Marathons But Persevere Anyway” from Newman Springs Publishing author R. W. Larson Jr. delivers a motivational self-help book that combines the author’s personal sports experiences with powerful lessons on perseverance and self-improvement to help encourage readers to overcome obstacles and achieve greatness in their athletic endeavors and beyond.
Alva, OK, October 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- R. W. Larson Jr. has completed his new book “Two Hundred Pounders Don't Win Marathons But Persevere Anyway”: an engaging self-help book crafted to motivate athletes of all levels to push through challenges, enhance their skills, and achieve personal growth through the power of perseverance.
“This book is designed to be a self-help book; that is, to encourage you to become a better athlete, to persevere in your sport from football, running, gymnastics etc., and to become a better person,” writes Larson Jr. “The book also Includes some once-in-a lifetime sports stories to amaze you as well as to entertain you. I’ve been a successful journalism professor for over 25 years, a letterman for a top 20 college football team (University of Wyoming), a member of the top national military service football team (Quantico Marines), a pole vaulter in high school and college, and a category winner in various races from a mile run to several marathons and triathlons. All of these events, I feel, were the results of perseverance and God’s help. I am hopeful that your achievements will be better than mine. I also hope you will not be a quitter and to persevere in your sport. Your rewards may surprise you!”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, R. W. Larson Jr.’s unique and engaging work emphasizes how determination and perseverance are key to overcoming obstacles and achieving success. Deeply personal and candid, “Two Hundred Pounders Don’t Win Marathons But Persevere Anyway” offers valuable insights and motivation for both athletes seeking inspiration or those simply striving for personal growth.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Two Hundred Pounders Don't Win Marathons But Persevere Anyway” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
