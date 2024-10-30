Author Dr. Sarah K. Gardner, PsyD, NCC’s New Book “I AM Resilient! Sid the Skunk’s Superb Skills in Mental Toughness” Promotes Mental Wellness and Emotional Control
Recent release “I AM Resilient! Sid the Skunk’s Superb Skills in Mental Toughness” from Newman Springs Publishing author Dr. Sarah K. Gardner, PsyD, NCC is a charming story designed to teach children resilience skills through cognitive behavioral therapy principles. This engaging guide helps children manage negative thoughts with mindfulness and coping strategies.
Germantown, MD, October 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Sarah K. Gardner, PsyD, NCC, a licensed psychologist in Maryland, a pediatric neuropsychologist, and a national certified counselor, has completed her new book “I AM Resilient! Sid the Skunk’s Superb Skills in Mental Toughness”: an innovative guide that combines storytelling with interactive workbook exercises to help children develop essential resiliency skills based on cognitive behavioral therapy principles.
Dr. Sarah K. Gardner, PsyD, NCC earned her doctoral degree in clinical psychology from the Chicago School of Professional Psychology and obtained two years of postdoctoral training in the field of pediatric neuropsychology at Moore Counseling Center in Moore, Oklahoma. She has a Master of Science degree in clinical psychology from Argosy University and a Master of Arts degree in clinical mental health counseling from Johns Hopkins University. Additional certifications and training include a post-baccalaureate degree from Towson University in Autism Studies and a Certificate in Choice Theory/Reality Theory from the William Glasser Institute. She is the owner of Maryland Neuropsychological Services, LLC.
“‘I Am Resilient! Sid the Skunk’s Superb Skills in Mental Toughness: A Kid’s Guidebook’ is part story and part workbook based on the principles of cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) to help children develop resiliency skills,” writes Dr. Gardner. “Sid the Skunk learns how to manage his stinking thinking through mindfulness and coping strategies. This book was designed for use in classrooms to promote mental wellness, as an adjunct to therapy, and as an aide to parents to use with their children struggling with emotional control.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Dr. Sarah K. Gardner, PsyD, NCC’s engaging tale was inspired by the author’s therapy work with her patients, and offers practical, hands-on activities that engage children in learning and applying CBT techniques in a fun and accessible way. By integrating these strategies into everyday life, “I AM Resilient!” aims to empower children to face their challenges with confidence as they learn to develop emotional control.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “I AM Resilient! Sid the Skunk’s Superb Skills in Mental Toughness” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Dr. Sarah K. Gardner, PsyD, NCC earned her doctoral degree in clinical psychology from the Chicago School of Professional Psychology and obtained two years of postdoctoral training in the field of pediatric neuropsychology at Moore Counseling Center in Moore, Oklahoma. She has a Master of Science degree in clinical psychology from Argosy University and a Master of Arts degree in clinical mental health counseling from Johns Hopkins University. Additional certifications and training include a post-baccalaureate degree from Towson University in Autism Studies and a Certificate in Choice Theory/Reality Theory from the William Glasser Institute. She is the owner of Maryland Neuropsychological Services, LLC.
“‘I Am Resilient! Sid the Skunk’s Superb Skills in Mental Toughness: A Kid’s Guidebook’ is part story and part workbook based on the principles of cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) to help children develop resiliency skills,” writes Dr. Gardner. “Sid the Skunk learns how to manage his stinking thinking through mindfulness and coping strategies. This book was designed for use in classrooms to promote mental wellness, as an adjunct to therapy, and as an aide to parents to use with their children struggling with emotional control.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Dr. Sarah K. Gardner, PsyD, NCC’s engaging tale was inspired by the author’s therapy work with her patients, and offers practical, hands-on activities that engage children in learning and applying CBT techniques in a fun and accessible way. By integrating these strategies into everyday life, “I AM Resilient!” aims to empower children to face their challenges with confidence as they learn to develop emotional control.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “I AM Resilient! Sid the Skunk’s Superb Skills in Mental Toughness” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories