Author Dr. Sarah K. Gardner, PsyD, NCC’s New Book “I AM Resilient! Sid the Skunk’s Superb Skills in Mental Toughness” Promotes Mental Wellness and Emotional Control

Recent release “I AM Resilient! Sid the Skunk’s Superb Skills in Mental Toughness” from Newman Springs Publishing author Dr. Sarah K. Gardner, PsyD, NCC is a charming story designed to teach children resilience skills through cognitive behavioral therapy principles. This engaging guide helps children manage negative thoughts with mindfulness and coping strategies.