Author Linda Harrington’s New Book “The Wise Old Oak and the Patient Pine Tree” Follows Two Trees Living in the Forest That Learn About the Importance of Being Unique
Recent release “The Wise Old Oak and the Patient Pine Tree” from Newman Springs Publishing author Linda Harrington is an adorable story of an oak tree who learns to appreciate all the changes it experiences throughout the years. Later, when a pine tree grows jealous that it never changes, the wise oak helps the pine tree to accept itself and all that makes it special.
Appleton, NY, October 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Linda Harrington, who has lived most of her life in Appleton, New York, and her granddaughter and illustrator Erin Harrington, a financial advisor with Equitable Advisors of Buffalo, New York, have completed their new book “The Wise Old Oak and the Patient Pine Tree”: a beautifully illustrated book that takes young readers on a journey through a vibrant forest, exploring the life lessons learned by two remarkable trees as they navigate friendship, adversity, and self-acceptance.
“This story is about the life experiences of two trees residing in a forest,” writes Harrington. “The first tale is about an older oak tree who has lived through many seasons. Because of his advanced age and size, he has formed many friendships with the local birds and animals. But he has also precipitated the animosity of the cruel West Wind! The second story concerns a younger pine tree who suffers from the scorn of the neighboring fruit trees. Both trees are vindicated at the end of their tales. And the lessons they offer is that all people and trees are unique in their own right and should be respected as such! Don’t let others’ jealousy or teasing blow you down!”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Linda Harrington’s riveting tale is the second collaboration for the author and her granddaughter after publishing a picture book that highlights imagination in 2018 titled “How Would You Feel If You Were A Kite?”. With its heartfelt message and vibrant illustrations, “The Wise Old Oak and the Patient Pine Tree” is sure to make a perfect addition to any child’s bookshelf and resonate with its story of friendship and acceptance.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The Wise Old Oak and the Patient Pine Tree” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
