Author Linda Harrington’s New Book “The Wise Old Oak and the Patient Pine Tree” Follows Two Trees Living in the Forest That Learn About the Importance of Being Unique

Recent release “The Wise Old Oak and the Patient Pine Tree” from Newman Springs Publishing author Linda Harrington is an adorable story of an oak tree who learns to appreciate all the changes it experiences throughout the years. Later, when a pine tree grows jealous that it never changes, the wise oak helps the pine tree to accept itself and all that makes it special.