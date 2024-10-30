Author Julia Wilson’s New Book “The Adventures of Báci and Amore” is a Charming Tale Celebrating the Joy and Love That Two Special Cats Brought Into the Author’s Life
Recent release “The Adventures of Báci and Amore” from Newman Springs Publishing author Julia Wilson captures the enchanting lives of two adorable kittens whose playful bond brought immense joy to the author. This charming tale celebrates the love and happiness animals bring into one’s life, hoping to inspire readers of all ages to experience the joy of furry friends.
Boca Raton, FL, October 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Julia Wilson has completed her new book “The Adventures of Báci and Amore”: a captivating story that centers around two endearing kittens, Báci and Amore, whose playful antics and affectionate bond have forever captured the author’s heart and changed her life forever.
Wilson begins her tale, “Once upon a time, there were these two beautiful black kittens, Báci and Amore. They were so cute and fluffy that I just wanted to hold them and love them all day. But I had to go to work so I could play with them when I got home. I loved the way they played together. They loved each other so much; it was a pleasure to see. They would sit on each other’s heads and play together; they just had so much fun.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Julia Wilson’s engaging tale is inspired by the author’s own experiences with Báci and Amore, who brought immense joy and beauty into her life. With vivid storytelling and heartwarming photos from throughout Báci and Amore’s lives, “The Adventures of Báci and Amore” offers a celebration of the special bond between the author and her feline companions, making it a perfect read for animal lovers of all ages.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase “The Adventures of Báci and Amore” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
