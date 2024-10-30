Author Amber Harris’s New Book “Lucy's Greatest Outcome” is a Charming Story of a Young Girl Who Discovers That Things Don’t Always Turn Out as Planned

Recent release “Lucy's Greatest Outcome” from Newman Springs Publishing author Amber Harris tells the inspiring story of a young girl named Lucy, who decides one day that she wants to paint a picture but is unsure how to do so. Despite her initial struggles and mistakes, Lucy learns a valuable lesson about resilience and the beauty of embracing imperfections.