Author Amber Harris’s New Book “Lucy's Greatest Outcome” is a Charming Story of a Young Girl Who Discovers That Things Don’t Always Turn Out as Planned
Recent release “Lucy's Greatest Outcome” from Newman Springs Publishing author Amber Harris tells the inspiring story of a young girl named Lucy, who decides one day that she wants to paint a picture but is unsure how to do so. Despite her initial struggles and mistakes, Lucy learns a valuable lesson about resilience and the beauty of embracing imperfections.
Hubert, NC, October 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Amber Harris, who holds an associate of arts degree and is currently continuing her education at Southern New Hampshire University to get her bachelor’s degree in English and creative writing, has completed her new book “Lucy's Greatest Outcome”: an adorable story that follows a little girl named Lucy, who dreams of creating the perfect painting but soon discovers that the journey of creation often leads to unforeseen challenges and beautiful surprises.
Author Amber Harris is a disabled veteran with two children full of imagination and curiosity. Currently, she resides in North Carolina near the military base where she and her husband served in the Marine Corps. When she is not curled up on the couch with a book or writing, she is busy making memories with her husband and children.
Harris begins her tale, “A little girl named Lucy decided she wanted to paint. Lucy knew she wasn’t very good at it but wanted to try anyway. She got her acrylic paints and paintbrushes then went on a hunt for the perfect size canvas.
“Now she was all set up and ready to begin. She started with red but soon realized that was not what she wanted to use. To fix her mistake, she started wiping it with her hand thinking it would come off but smeared it all over the canvas. Although this was not what she planned, she decided to continue with her soon-to-be masterpiece.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Amber Harris’s engaging tale will help to teach readers of all ages the importance of never giving up, adaptability, and finding joy in the process, even when the outcome isn’t what they initially imagined. With charming illustrations and a timeless message, “Lucy’s Greatest Outcome” is a delightful story that encourages creativity and learning that mistakes can often lead to a new and beautiful direction.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Lucy's Greatest Outcome” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Author Amber Harris is a disabled veteran with two children full of imagination and curiosity. Currently, she resides in North Carolina near the military base where she and her husband served in the Marine Corps. When she is not curled up on the couch with a book or writing, she is busy making memories with her husband and children.
Harris begins her tale, “A little girl named Lucy decided she wanted to paint. Lucy knew she wasn’t very good at it but wanted to try anyway. She got her acrylic paints and paintbrushes then went on a hunt for the perfect size canvas.
“Now she was all set up and ready to begin. She started with red but soon realized that was not what she wanted to use. To fix her mistake, she started wiping it with her hand thinking it would come off but smeared it all over the canvas. Although this was not what she planned, she decided to continue with her soon-to-be masterpiece.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Amber Harris’s engaging tale will help to teach readers of all ages the importance of never giving up, adaptability, and finding joy in the process, even when the outcome isn’t what they initially imagined. With charming illustrations and a timeless message, “Lucy’s Greatest Outcome” is a delightful story that encourages creativity and learning that mistakes can often lead to a new and beautiful direction.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Lucy's Greatest Outcome” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories