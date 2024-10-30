Author Kit Eldredge’s New Book “The Root of All Evil” is a Riveting Story Based on True Events Following the Unexpected Consequences of a Lottery Win
Recent release “The Root of All Evil” from Newman Springs Publishing author Kit Eldredge is a captivating and shocking story about family drama, shattered dreams, greed, deception, and murder.
Kirkland, WA, October 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Kit Eldredge, an entrepreneur with a forty-year career in wireless technology and, more recently, consulting, has completed his new book “The Root of All Evil”: a captivating account of the true story of the impact winning the lottery had on a family.
Author Kit Eldredge is the author of “Sleepwalking; Are You Living Life by Chance or by Choice?” Kit and the love of his life, Marlene, raised their three children and they still live in the greater Seattle area.
Eldredge writes, “I once read about lotteries in a newspaper column written by a person described as “the smartest woman alive.” She said that lotteries were not good things because people did not earn the money they won. After winning $4 million in the lottery, I have to disagree with her. Somewhere along the line, you pay the price for everything you get and everything you do. Things aren’t always as they appear. I did earn this money—the hard way.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Kit Eldredge’s gripping and potent tale details how the author’s family was thrust into a terrifying situation following the lottery win.
Already earning five star reviews online, one reader said, “The root of all evil is an intriguing and well written novel on a true life story. This story has the gripping elements of family dynamics, hopelessness, despair, deceits and dreams that were snatched away in a blink.”
Readers who wish to read this extraordinary tale for themselves can order “The Root of All Evil” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Author Kit Eldredge is the author of “Sleepwalking; Are You Living Life by Chance or by Choice?” Kit and the love of his life, Marlene, raised their three children and they still live in the greater Seattle area.
Eldredge writes, “I once read about lotteries in a newspaper column written by a person described as “the smartest woman alive.” She said that lotteries were not good things because people did not earn the money they won. After winning $4 million in the lottery, I have to disagree with her. Somewhere along the line, you pay the price for everything you get and everything you do. Things aren’t always as they appear. I did earn this money—the hard way.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Kit Eldredge’s gripping and potent tale details how the author’s family was thrust into a terrifying situation following the lottery win.
Already earning five star reviews online, one reader said, “The root of all evil is an intriguing and well written novel on a true life story. This story has the gripping elements of family dynamics, hopelessness, despair, deceits and dreams that were snatched away in a blink.”
Readers who wish to read this extraordinary tale for themselves can order “The Root of All Evil” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories