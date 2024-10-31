Author Zelly Tempos’s New Book “Murder on Crimson Gate Farm” is a Story of History Married with the Occult and the Love of Horse Racing
Recent release “Murder on Crimson Gate Farm” from Newman Springs Publishing author Zelly Tempos is a vibrant novel about the strength of Shoshana Foreman as a veterinarian who seeks to make a life for her family within the Rougeville community.
New York, NY, October 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Zelly Tempos, a lover of world history, art, and creative writing, has completed her new book “Murder on Crimson Gate Farm”: an intriguing novel that takes readers to Rougeville and combines the mystery of the occult with a passion for horse riding, creating a lively atmosphere.
Author Zelly Tempos invites readers into the world of her novel, beginning, “The Crimson Gate farm and estate had a sturdy Gothic style crimson gate at the main entrance. The gate had imposing dragon talons interwoven within the gate’s design. And beyond the gate were acres of various species of trees and shrubs. The maples were tapped yearly for the sap.”
She continues, “This horse farm sat approximately two thousand acres or so in rural Pennsyvania, near the town of Rougeville, where there was an arboretum within the town.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Zelly Tempos’s magical tale offers an enchanting setting and features mysterious twists.
Readers who wish to experience this wondrous work can purchase “Murder on Crimson Gate Farm” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
