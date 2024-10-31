Author Destiny Burns’s New Book “My Why and I: A Rebel's Guide to a Why-Centered Lifestyle” is a Compelling Memoir That Challenges Readers to Embrace Their Authenticity
Recent release “My Why and I: A Rebel's Guide to a Why-Centered Lifestyle” from Newman Springs Publishing author Destiny Burns is an engaging blend of memoir, process, and workbook that will encourage readers to live authentically. With practical exercises and inspiring stories, Destiny promises transformational results for those ready to take bold steps toward their true selves.
Cleveland Heights, OH, October 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Destiny Burns, a veteran of the US Navy as well as a former volunteer firefighter and EMT, has completed his new book “My Why and I: A Rebel's Guide to a Why-Centered Lifestyle”: a groundbreaking memoir that aims to inspire readers to embrace authenticity and purpose by discovering their true values and identity.
Born and raised in Cleveland, Ohio, author Destiny Burns enlisted in the US Navy as a Russian linguist shortly after graduating from high school to see the world. Twenty years later, she retired as a cryptologic officer and began a second career as a defense industry executive. She also served her community as a volunteer firefighter / EMT. Upon turning fifty, newly divorced after a twenty-six-year marriage and with her only daughter fully launched into adulthood, she decided to leave the corporate world and move back home to Cleveland to open a “craft brewery-style” urban winery in a 1920s-era former auto repair garage.
“I'm a rebel with a cause, and my calling is to take you on the journey of a lifetime,” writes Destiny. “I hereby and forever claim my crown as REBEL QUEEN OF REINVENTION, and I wear my hard-earned crown with pride! Realignment and reinvention on repeat are a way of life for me and are my keys to living a rebellious, Why-Centered lifestyle of authenticity.
“This is not your standard ‘self-help’ book, and it's not for the faint of heart. It's a part memoir, part process, and part workbook. This book is a passport to a new way of life, centered on living your core values and your Why. A Why-Centered lifestyle requires focus, reflection, dedication, courage, and hard work, but the results are transformational! Let's Go Rebels!”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Destiny Burns’s provocative narrative invites readers to explore the depths of their very beings, offering insights that resonate with anyone yearning for change. Drawing upon her own lived experiences, Destiny hopes to connect with individuals seeking to redefine their lives through purpose-driven choices.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “My Why and I: A Rebel's Guide to a Why-Centered Lifestyle” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Born and raised in Cleveland, Ohio, author Destiny Burns enlisted in the US Navy as a Russian linguist shortly after graduating from high school to see the world. Twenty years later, she retired as a cryptologic officer and began a second career as a defense industry executive. She also served her community as a volunteer firefighter / EMT. Upon turning fifty, newly divorced after a twenty-six-year marriage and with her only daughter fully launched into adulthood, she decided to leave the corporate world and move back home to Cleveland to open a “craft brewery-style” urban winery in a 1920s-era former auto repair garage.
“I'm a rebel with a cause, and my calling is to take you on the journey of a lifetime,” writes Destiny. “I hereby and forever claim my crown as REBEL QUEEN OF REINVENTION, and I wear my hard-earned crown with pride! Realignment and reinvention on repeat are a way of life for me and are my keys to living a rebellious, Why-Centered lifestyle of authenticity.
“This is not your standard ‘self-help’ book, and it's not for the faint of heart. It's a part memoir, part process, and part workbook. This book is a passport to a new way of life, centered on living your core values and your Why. A Why-Centered lifestyle requires focus, reflection, dedication, courage, and hard work, but the results are transformational! Let's Go Rebels!”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Destiny Burns’s provocative narrative invites readers to explore the depths of their very beings, offering insights that resonate with anyone yearning for change. Drawing upon her own lived experiences, Destiny hopes to connect with individuals seeking to redefine their lives through purpose-driven choices.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “My Why and I: A Rebel's Guide to a Why-Centered Lifestyle” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories