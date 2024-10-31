Author Destiny Burns’s New Book “My Why and I: A Rebel's Guide to a Why-Centered Lifestyle” is a Compelling Memoir That Challenges Readers to Embrace Their Authenticity

Recent release “My Why and I: A Rebel's Guide to a Why-Centered Lifestyle” from Newman Springs Publishing author Destiny Burns is an engaging blend of memoir, process, and workbook that will encourage readers to live authentically. With practical exercises and inspiring stories, Destiny promises transformational results for those ready to take bold steps toward their true selves.