Author R. J. Confair’s New Book “Asked & Answered” is a Revealing Memoir That Takes Readers Into One Man’s Journey Through the Miami Drug World
Recent release “Asked & Answered” from Newman Springs Publishing author R. J. Confair, JD, is the story of one who attained the unfathomable in a live-fast, die-young life, only to succumb to the ravages of addiction.
Scranton, PA, October 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- R. J. Confair, JD, has completed his new book “Asked & Answered”: a brutally honest personal recollection of riches to rags and high-stakes litigation to the Miami drug world.
Author R. J. Confair, JD, is a recovering alcoholic. He resides in the Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania. He is a Doctor of Jurisprudence, a retired trial attorney, a professor of law, emeritus, and editor-in-chief, emeritus, of the Delaware Journal of Corporate Law. Richard has written numerous scholarly articles in the field of law. He has been a columnist for the Sunday Independent Newspaper, writing “Legally Speaking,” a column addressing contemporary legal issues. Richard currently works as a counselor in the field of drug and alcohol addiction and lectures nationally at events, rehabilitation centers, and recovery facilities.
Confair writes, “Suddenly, the cashmere-wrapped universe of pills and alcohol that constructed a space between where I existed and the brickwork reality of life horribly stopped. I needed to deal with life on life’s terms. This stonelike reality was new and perplexing, and I didn’t like it. After seventy years of handcrafting my reality, creating my glitter-embossed, make-believe world, and living in it, the party was over. The music had finally died! I was devastated, leaving the dream world of Ferraris and yachts and entering the nightmare of sober houses, Salvation Army clothing, and public transportation. Throughout my journey into hell and by the grace of the fire and flames, the words to the song “Viva La Vida” played repeatedly in my mind.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, R. J. Confair’s tell-all reenacts the words of Coldplay in “Viva La Vida,” where the protagonist transgresses from a lifestyle of Ferraris and private yachts to living in the Salvation Army, working for subminimal wages, and sweeping the streets he used to own.
Readers who wish to experience this eye-opening work can purchase “Asked & Answered” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Author R. J. Confair, JD, is a recovering alcoholic. He resides in the Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania. He is a Doctor of Jurisprudence, a retired trial attorney, a professor of law, emeritus, and editor-in-chief, emeritus, of the Delaware Journal of Corporate Law. Richard has written numerous scholarly articles in the field of law. He has been a columnist for the Sunday Independent Newspaper, writing “Legally Speaking,” a column addressing contemporary legal issues. Richard currently works as a counselor in the field of drug and alcohol addiction and lectures nationally at events, rehabilitation centers, and recovery facilities.
Confair writes, “Suddenly, the cashmere-wrapped universe of pills and alcohol that constructed a space between where I existed and the brickwork reality of life horribly stopped. I needed to deal with life on life’s terms. This stonelike reality was new and perplexing, and I didn’t like it. After seventy years of handcrafting my reality, creating my glitter-embossed, make-believe world, and living in it, the party was over. The music had finally died! I was devastated, leaving the dream world of Ferraris and yachts and entering the nightmare of sober houses, Salvation Army clothing, and public transportation. Throughout my journey into hell and by the grace of the fire and flames, the words to the song “Viva La Vida” played repeatedly in my mind.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, R. J. Confair’s tell-all reenacts the words of Coldplay in “Viva La Vida,” where the protagonist transgresses from a lifestyle of Ferraris and private yachts to living in the Salvation Army, working for subminimal wages, and sweeping the streets he used to own.
Readers who wish to experience this eye-opening work can purchase “Asked & Answered” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories