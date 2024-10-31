Author D.W. Kent’s New Book “Metric and Egg in Dracula’s Castle” is the Story of a Pair of Houseflies on a Halloween Adventure
Recent release “Metric and Egg in Dracula’s Castle” from Newman Springs Publishing author D.W. Kent follows two friends, working together to survive the night in Dracula’s Castle.
New York, NY, October 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- D.W. Kent has completed his new book “Metric and Egg in Dracula’s Castle”: a thrilling adventure following Metric and Egg, two beloved houseflies who take refuge during a sudden thunderstorm in an unfamiliar and ominous castle, but unbeknownst to them, they find themselves in the castle of none other than the Count Dracula himself.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, D.W. Kent’s exciting tale follows the pair as they navigate the treacherous halls using their wits, friendship, and teamwork to survive the perils and traps ahead of them, and even attempt to face down the Count himself, hopefully finding a way to survive the night themselves.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Metric and Egg in Dracula’s Castle” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, D.W. Kent’s exciting tale follows the pair as they navigate the treacherous halls using their wits, friendship, and teamwork to survive the perils and traps ahead of them, and even attempt to face down the Count himself, hopefully finding a way to survive the night themselves.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Metric and Egg in Dracula’s Castle” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories