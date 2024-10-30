Author Dr. Francis T. Stiles’s New Book “Short Essays for Small Group Bible Studies” is a Series of Essays Designed to Enhance Efforts to Study God’s Word

Recent release “Short Essays for Small Group Bible Studies” from Covenant Books author Dr. Francis T. Stiles is an insightful collection of essays designed to enrich Bible study discussions. Grounded in biblical, theological, and spiritual accuracy, these essays provide leaders with a solid foundation for stimulating questions and meaningful dialogue.