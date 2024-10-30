Author Dr. Francis T. Stiles’s New Book “Short Essays for Small Group Bible Studies” is a Series of Essays Designed to Enhance Efforts to Study God’s Word
Recent release “Short Essays for Small Group Bible Studies” from Covenant Books author Dr. Francis T. Stiles is an insightful collection of essays designed to enrich Bible study discussions. Grounded in biblical, theological, and spiritual accuracy, these essays provide leaders with a solid foundation for stimulating questions and meaningful dialogue.
Sevierville, TN, October 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Francis T. Stiles, who has been in the ministry of God’s Word since before his ordination in 1963, has completed his new book, “Short Essays for Small Group Bible Studies”: a collection of thought-provoking essays designed to guide readers through studying God’s word, facilitating spiritual interest and answers from Scripture.
Throughout his career, Dr. Francis T. Stiles has served as an assistant pastor, associate pastor, pastor, interim pastor, mission executive, and Bible college-level instructor. His vision is to have people come to Christ as Savior and to understand that the Holy Bible is the Word of God, which should permeate every facet of one’s life. Dr. Stiles believes and teaches that faith in Christ is the avenue of salvation and God’s blessing, and that God honors each true believer’s sincere effort to understand divine truths.
“These essays are meant to stimulate study of Bible passages,” writes Dr. Stiles. “They are accurate biblically, theologically and spiritually. They will give Bible Study leaders a direction and foundation for questions by the study groups. They help develop discussion and edify through serious study by the leaders and study group members. The goal is to reach a richer experience, walking with God. Devoted people of God pure before God through ‘...washing of water by the Word’ - Ephesians 5:26.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Dr. Francis T. Stiles’s new book covers a range of topics and passages, ensuring that those studying God’s Word have the resources they need to have effective discussions surrounding Scripture. By bridging the gap between academic study and practical application, Dr. Stiles provides a valuable tool for churches, small groups, and individual leaders seeking to cultivate a vibrant Bible study environment.
Readers can purchase “Short Essays for Small Group Bible Studies” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
