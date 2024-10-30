Author Wesley Sizemore’s New Book “Thy Kingdom Come” is a Transformative Guide to Finding a New Life of Freedom and Salvation Through God’s Holy Word

Recent release “Thy Kingdom Come” from Covenant Books author Wesley Sizemore is a faith-based read designed to help empower readers to break free from their vices through the gospel of God’s Kingdom. Based upon his own spiritual journey, Sizemore asserts that the key to overcoming life’s challenges lies within the teachings and glory of God.