Author Wesley Sizemore’s New Book “Thy Kingdom Come” is a Transformative Guide to Finding a New Life of Freedom and Salvation Through God’s Holy Word
Recent release “Thy Kingdom Come” from Covenant Books author Wesley Sizemore is a faith-based read designed to help empower readers to break free from their vices through the gospel of God’s Kingdom. Based upon his own spiritual journey, Sizemore asserts that the key to overcoming life’s challenges lies within the teachings and glory of God.
Stanford, KY, October 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Wesley Sizemore, who found a path forward from a life of struggle through the Kingdom of God, has completed his new book, “Thy Kingdom Come”: a powerful look at the ways in which the gospels can bring about spiritual healing and transformations to those who have lost their way in the face of life’s challenges.
“This book is intended to get the gospel of the Kingdom out to the world, to reach all nations,” writes Sizemore. “It is also designed to help all people recover themselves from the snare of the enemy, breaking the strongholds in our minds. Regardless of the issue—whether it’s depression, alcoholism/addiction, PTSD, overthinking, worrying, etc.—the answer to all these issues lies within the Kingdom!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Wesley Sizemore’s new book is a powerful call to action that will help readers break free from the spiritual chains that bind them and embrace the transformative word of God. Engaging and eye-opening, “Thy Kingdom Come” promises to lift up readers from all walks of life, helping them to discover a path forward through the darkness towards a better future.
Readers can purchase “Thy Kingdom Come” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
