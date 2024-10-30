Author Lynn Raymond’s New Book “A Story of True Friendship” is a Heartwarming Tale Celebrating the Power of Kindness and Connection Among a Group of Woodland Animals
Recent release “A Story of True Friendship” from Covenant Books author Lynn Raymond invites young readers into a delightful world of animal characters who exemplify the beauty of friendship. Through engaging storytelling, Raymond illustrates the significance of valuing relationships and treating others with kindness and respect.
Manorville, NY, October 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Lynn Raymond, who pursued a degree in literature and communications from St. John’s University and has most recently been working as a teaching assistant for an elementary school, has completed her new book, “A Story of True Friendship”: an adorable story filled with vibrant illustrations and lovable animal characters that serves as a heartfelt reminder to young readers about the value of friendships and the importance of kindness.
“The title of ‘A Story of True Friendship’ is designed to reinforce the notion that children must value the relationships that they develop with people throughout life,” writes Raymond. “Hopefully, this title choice will explain the importance of allowing others into your life when they are in need. When you treat someone with kindness and respect, very often they will do the same for you when the opportunity arises. This type of close bond is described in this story and hopefully will open the eyes of children to also open their hearts to those around them.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Lynn Raymond’s new book is inspired by the author’s desire to contribute to children’s positive growth through storytelling and provides parents and educators alike with an engaging resource for teaching valuable life lessons. With colorful artwork to help bring Raymond’s tale to life, “A Story of True Friendship” aims to open children's hearts to the importance of building connections and supporting one another, making it a vital addition to any child's bookshelf.
Readers can purchase “A Story of True Friendship” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
