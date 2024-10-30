Author Dr. Ross Duff, MD’s New Book “The Bible in You: 48 Steps to help you understand” is a Comprehensive Guide to Help Readers Expand Their Knowledge of the Bible
Recent release “The Bible in You: 48 Steps to help you understand” from Covenant Books author Dr. Ross Duff, MD is a fascinating study guide that provides the vital tools readers need to gain a better understanding of the Bible. Through Dr. Duff’s proven methodology, readers will gain first-hand knowledge and insight into the Bible’s major themes and all that God reveals through His Word.
Columbia, MO, October 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Ross Duff, MD, a student of the Bible for over fifty years, has completed his new book, “The Bible in You: 48 Steps to help you understand”: a unique and eye-opening guide designed to help readers expand their understanding of the Bible’s content, allowing them to deepen their spiritual knowledge and faith through Holy Scripture.
Author Dr. Ross Duff, MD, is an experienced archaeologist in Galilee and Judea, a museum docent, ancient-coin collector, and tour director in Israel. He has formal training in Greek and Hebrew, classical studies, Greek and Roman history, and has practiced medicine in the USA, Eastern Europe, Haiti, Africa, and South America. The author thrives on Middle Eastern history, food, culture, art, geography, and teaching key biblical dates on a simple, easily learned timeline, the Big Seven. He likes scuba diving, arrowheads, and has a pilot’s license, and he and his wife of over fifty years, alongside their children and in-laws, operate a family cattle farm in Missouri.
“‘The Bible in You’ is a book about the Book, its major themes, and God’s grand plan for men and women,” writes Dr. Duff. “Climbing these forty-eight steps will be helpful for anyone at any level of Bible knowledge who wants to know more and to assimilate that into their spiritual core.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Dr. Ross Duff, MD’s new book is a powerful tool for anyone seeking to deepen their knowledge surrounding the Bible’s themes and messages, allowing them to retain more of the Holy Book’s content than ever before. Through the author’s step-by-step instructions, “The Bible in You” will allow readers to incorporate Biblical teachings into their everyday lives, allowing them to expand their faith and forge a stronger relationship with the Lord.
Readers can purchase “The Bible in You: 48 Steps to help you understand” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
