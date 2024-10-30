Author Mike Harrison’s New Book “Internalizing the Word of God” Presents Readers with a Comprehensive Guide to Scripture Memory That is Perfect for Every Believer
Recent release “Internalizing the Word of God: A Proven Step-by-Step Process to Scripture Memory” from Covenant Books author Mike Harrison offers a practical approach to the spiritual discipline of memorizing Scripture. Amid the challenges of today’s world, Harrison encourages Christians to embrace the truth of God’s Word, providing the tools that make scripture memory attainable for all.
Truckee, CA, October 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Mike Harrison, a minister, father of two, and husband of twenty-six years who dedicated twenty-seven years to being a firefighter before retiring due to an injury, has completed his new book, “Internalizing the Word of God: A Proven Step-by-Step Process to Scripture Memory”: a timely and transformative guide that invites Christians to cultivate a deeper relationship with the Bible by mastering the art of scripture memory.
“These are some very troubling and exciting days we are living in,” writes Harrison. “Now is the time for all Christians to know the truth and to hide it deep in their hearts. The spiritual discipline of scripture memory is often seen as too difficult and only for the super spiritual. This book will effectively dispel that belief. This book will thoroughly and comprehensively teach you how to internalize the Word of God in your heart.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Mike Harrison’s new book empowers readers to take actionable steps toward integrating God’s Word into their lives, serving as both a resource and a source of inspiration for anyone seeking to deepen their understanding of Scripture and enhance their spiritual discipline. This essential guide is perfect for individuals, small groups, and churches looking to foster a culture of scripture memorization and engagement with God’s Word.
Readers can purchase “Internalizing the Word of God: A Proven Step-by-Step Process to Scripture Memory” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
