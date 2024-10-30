Author Mike Harrison’s New Book “Internalizing the Word of God” Presents Readers with a Comprehensive Guide to Scripture Memory That is Perfect for Every Believer

Recent release “Internalizing the Word of God: A Proven Step-by-Step Process to Scripture Memory” from Covenant Books author Mike Harrison offers a practical approach to the spiritual discipline of memorizing Scripture. Amid the challenges of today’s world, Harrison encourages Christians to embrace the truth of God’s Word, providing the tools that make scripture memory attainable for all.