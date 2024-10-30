Author Maegan Bearden’s New Book “Tripp the Thoughtful Ten Frame” is a Charming Tale Designed to Help Young Readers Learn All About Ten Frames and Counting Up to Ten
Recent release “Tripp the Thoughtful Ten Frame” from Covenant Books author Maegan Bearden is a delightful story that centers around Tripp, a ten frame who likes to help other ten frames remain full. Throughout his day, Tripp uses the power of math to complete this task, providing an accessible way for young readers to learn all about ten frames and counting by tens.
Aledo, TX, October 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Maegan Bearden, who has a background in education, has completed her new book, “Tripp the Thoughtful Ten Frame”: an adorable story designed to introduce readers of all ages to what ten frames are and how they are used to count up to ten.
Before homeschooling her own children, author Maegan Bearden was a teacher and a math instructional coach. She is a graduate of Texas A&M University and has had the privilege of teaching around the great state of Texas. Math has always been something that Bearden has enjoyed and is excited to be able to share this love with students and teachers.
“‘Tripp the Thoughtful Ten Frame’ makes learning how to use a math manipulative fun in his daily life,” writes Bearden. “Follow him throughout his day helping others fill their ten frame and learn a little math along the way. This light-hearted story is an easy way to introduce ten frames to your child or student. Ten frames are a great visual aid for a child to learn number sense, place value, and relationships between numbers. It also has a cross-curricular function in the alliteration of the letter ‘T’. Make learning math fun with ‘Tripp the Thoughtful Ten Frame’!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Maegan Bearden’s new book is an engaging tale that provides a reading experience that is both educational and entertaining. With colorful artwork designed to bring Bearden’s story to life, “Tripp the Thoughtful Ten Frame” is sure to capture the hearts and minds of readers of all ages, making it a perfect tool for parents and teachers alike to help introduce readers to the exciting world of numbers and values.
Readers can purchase “Tripp the Thoughtful Ten Frame” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
