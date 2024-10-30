Author Maegan Bearden’s New Book “Tripp the Thoughtful Ten Frame” is a Charming Tale Designed to Help Young Readers Learn All About Ten Frames and Counting Up to Ten

Recent release “Tripp the Thoughtful Ten Frame” from Covenant Books author Maegan Bearden is a delightful story that centers around Tripp, a ten frame who likes to help other ten frames remain full. Throughout his day, Tripp uses the power of math to complete this task, providing an accessible way for young readers to learn all about ten frames and counting by tens.