Author Lia Goodson’s New Book “Yahweh: 40 Days of Drawing Closer to I Am: A Devotional” is a Powerful Devotional Helping Readers Deepen Their Faith in God

Recent release “Yahweh: 40 Days of Drawing Closer to I Am: A Devotional” from Covenant Books author Lia Goodson is a compelling devotional aimed at providing readers with the tools they need to grow their relationship with the Lord. Through Goodson’s writings, readers will find how to access their inner strength and spirituality in order to follow God out of life’s most difficult moments.