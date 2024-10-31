Author Lia Goodson’s New Book “Yahweh: 40 Days of Drawing Closer to I Am: A Devotional” is a Powerful Devotional Helping Readers Deepen Their Faith in God
Recent release “Yahweh: 40 Days of Drawing Closer to I Am: A Devotional” from Covenant Books author Lia Goodson is a compelling devotional aimed at providing readers with the tools they need to grow their relationship with the Lord. Through Goodson’s writings, readers will find how to access their inner strength and spirituality in order to follow God out of life’s most difficult moments.
Spartanburg, SC, October 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Lia Goodson, a devoted follower of Jesus as well as a loving mother to two children and a cherished fur baby, has completed her new book, “Yahweh: 40 Days of Drawing Closer to I Am: A Devotional”: a heartfelt devotional that offers readers a chance to witness how the Lord came to help the author in her hour of need, and how they too can find strength and hope through their faith in God.
A gifted writer, author Lia Goodson possesses an innate talent for composing uplifting and inspiring content. Her passion for encouraging others has driven her to share her Spirit-filled musings on various social media platforms. Amid her endeavors to pursue a career as a published author, and while juggling a full-time job and parenting responsibilities, Lia cherishes her moments of rest and relaxation. She has called the beautiful mountains of Western North Carolina home for nearly thirty-five years.
In “Yahweh: 40 Days of Drawing Closer to I Am: A Devotional,” readers will walk through Lia’s journey that she began in the fall of 2021 of finding true peace, joy, and contentment. Along the way, readers will discover what it means to have Yahweh in the center of one’s life rather than just a part of it, as well as what Scripture says about how to pray and what to pray for.
“God has taken me on a life-changing journey of refining growth and enlightenment,” writes Goodson. “During a period of devastation and change, I prayed for healing, peace, grace, and mercy and for God to reveal His purpose to me. This devotional is a record of what He opened my eyes to during my journey.
“He has taught me how to use wisdom and discernment so that when those storms do come, I’m able to rise above my feelings, even if I must cry first, and trust that I’m not alone. He taught me it isn’t about perfection. It’s about having peace in your soul and the wisdom to know that even if, it is well. It’s having the wisdom to know that one day, the storms I weather will serve as testimony, and because I went through it, I can help someone else who may be weathering the same storm. It’s being able to take a beat amid my anxiety and ask God, ‘What are You teaching me right now?’”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Lia Goodson’s new book is for those who have ever found themselves struggling in life, eager for God to mold them into who He created them to be. Through sharing her own personal journey, Lia hopes to leave readers enlightened to God’s plan for them, and what could be when one fully opens their hearts and minds to the Lord.
Readers can purchase “Yahweh: 40 Days of Drawing Closer to I Am: A Devotional” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
