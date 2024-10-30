Author Gregg Werner’s New Book “Feathers and Thoughts” Presents Detailed Illustrations of Feathers Alongside Moving Prose
Recent release “Feathers and Thoughts” from Page Publishing author Gregg Werner showcases feathers as beautiful gifts of nature and pairs them with inspiring words that encourage readers to follow their dreams.
Otis Orchards, WA, October 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Gregg Werner served active duty four years active duty in the United States Marine Corps, upon discharge he joined the reserves for two more years (Active reservist) to complete his 6-year obligation to his military obligation. After getting out if the Corps, Gregg went into the construction field and presently resides in Spokane Valley, Washington, has completed his new book “Feathers and Thoughts”: a one-of-a-kind book that pairs original illustrations of feathers with meaningful thoughts from the author. After getting out of the service, Werner got into the construction field.
Werner discusses his writing process and the purpose behind this book, sharing, “I started sketching for this book around twelve years ago or so and writing about seven years ago. The biggest reason that I am publishing this book is to possibly inspire others to go after their dreams. I am not trying to have this book be a bestseller or anything like that. I just want others to know that we all have different gifts bestowed upon us. And everyone’s gift is special. Just as every person on earth is special. We all chose our own path. Even if you only read this portion of my book and don’t take the time to check the rest of it out, I hope this inspires you to go after your own dreams.”
Published by Page Publishing, Gregg Werner’s inspirational book was written to remind readers that their dreams are big and great.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “Feathers and Thoughts” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating.
Categories