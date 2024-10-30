Author Victoria Reilly’s New Book “How We Were All Fooled: Black American Racism” Challenges Conventional Narratives and Dialogue Surrounding Racism in America
Recent release “How We Were All Fooled: Black American Racism” from Page Publishing author Victoria Reilly explores the complex history of racism against Black Americans, revealing surprising truths that challenge commonly held beliefs to uncover the insidious roots of eugenics, the misconceptions surrounding slavery, and the ongoing impact of these legacies.
Orlando, FL, October 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Victoria Reilly, who holds a bachelor’s degree in education and a master’s degree in literature, and taught six years in elementary school and six years in college, has completed her new book “How We Were All Fooled: Black American Racism”: a thought-provoking read that delves into the intricate web of historical and societal factors that have shaped the racism faced by Black Americans, encouraging readers to confront uncomfortable realities and reconsider what they think they know about America's past.
“This book covers many questions about how we as a country got to Black American racism,” writes Reilly. “As I found more and more answers, I realized how many of them were totally new to me and how I felt that I had been so deceived about so much of our history. After talking to many people, Black and white, I knew that it wasn’t just me who had been deceived. There is so much that has been done to Black Americans over the ages, not just slavery, that I felt everyone could understand better if various truths were revealed. One Black young man I discussed this with seemed to visibly feel better about himself just hearing some of these basic truths.
“Eugenics, I believe, was worse than slavery. Eugenics founder, Galton, was a first cousin to Charles Darwin. This was all related to Malthus, who decided in 1795 that overpopulation was a dire emergency. Eugenics was the answer to who should be allowed to live or reproduce in order to keep the world population down. The geologic timetable, evolution, overpopulation, and eugenics all came about in the early 1800s before any carbon dating. Who is still pushing this, and how does it all relate to American racism?”
Published by Page Publishing, Victoria Reilly’s is a call to action for readers to engage in critical conversations about race, history, and identity. With a blend of personal anecdotes, rigorous research, and a passionate plea for understanding, Reilly aims to inspire a more informed and compassionate society, while inviting readers to reassess their understanding of history and its implications for today’s society.
Readers who wish to experience this insightful work can purchase "How We Were All Fooled: Black American Racism" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

