Author Victoria Reilly’s New Book “How We Were All Fooled: Black American Racism” Challenges Conventional Narratives and Dialogue Surrounding Racism in America

Recent release “How We Were All Fooled: Black American Racism” from Page Publishing author Victoria Reilly explores the complex history of racism against Black Americans, revealing surprising truths that challenge commonly held beliefs to uncover the insidious roots of eugenics, the misconceptions surrounding slavery, and the ongoing impact of these legacies.