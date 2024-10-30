Author Steven Allen Graham’s New Book “Special Edition Self-Help Handbook: @Poetic Author” is a Thought-Provoking Collection of Poetry Exploring Justice in Today’s World
Recent release “Special Edition Self-Help Handbook: @Poetic Author” from Page Publishing author Steven Allen Graham is a compelling collection of poetry that intertwines themes of justice, technology, and the human experience. Through evocative language and poignant imagery, this collection invites readers to engage with the complex interplay of technology and morality.
St. Joseph, MO, October 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Steven Allen Graham has completed his new book “Special Edition Self-Help Handbook: @Poetic Author”: a unique collection of poetry that delves into the profound themes of justice, technology, and the quest for truth.
“‘POETIC JUSTICE W/ FORENSIC SCIENCE’ Honoring Recognition of Technology... (In God we trust; united we stand),” writes Graham. “Submit accurately relevant facts that have great similarity. Matching DNA and fiber-optic back. Choosing all the prevailing choices. Keeping in tune within. So when knowledge examined voices. Are taken into consideration. Justifying the innocent party. Thus eliminating the condemnation. Then revealing the righteous. To determine justified pupils. To keep within likeness. For whom the higher cases. Held within judge's chambers. Prior to forensic evidence traces. From which may charges pending. Amen, America. Knowing this is not injustice. Finally revealing the verdict. Thus enforcing and granting forensic justice (forensics do not lie).”
Published by Page Publishing, Steven Allen Graham’s enthralling assortment will resonate with those seeking understanding and truth in the complex modern world. Expertly crafted and eye-opening, “Special Edition Self-Help Handbook: @Poetic Author” highlights the essential nature of truth and fairness, serving as a reminder that justice is not a concept but a necessity for all.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Special Edition Self-Help Handbook: @Poetic Author” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
