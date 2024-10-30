Author Steven Allen Graham’s New Book “Special Edition Self-Help Handbook: @Poetic Author” is a Thought-Provoking Collection of Poetry Exploring Justice in Today’s World

Recent release “Special Edition Self-Help Handbook: @Poetic Author” from Page Publishing author Steven Allen Graham is a compelling collection of poetry that intertwines themes of justice, technology, and the human experience. Through evocative language and poignant imagery, this collection invites readers to engage with the complex interplay of technology and morality.