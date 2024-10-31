Author ds marshall’s New Book “Little P: I Want Them All” is a Delightful Tale of a Young Girl Who Wants to Keep Six Kittens as Her Pets Despite Her Mother’s Objections

Recent release “Little P: I Want Them All” from Page Publishing author ds marshall invites young readers into the charming world of Little P, a spirited and loving character inspired by the author’s own children and grandchildren. This heartwarming tale captures the playful spirit of childhood as Little P embarks on a new adventure of trying to convince her mom to keep six kittens.