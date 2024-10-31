Author ds marshall’s New Book “Little P: I Want Them All” is a Delightful Tale of a Young Girl Who Wants to Keep Six Kittens as Her Pets Despite Her Mother’s Objections
Recent release “Little P: I Want Them All” from Page Publishing author ds marshall invites young readers into the charming world of Little P, a spirited and loving character inspired by the author’s own children and grandchildren. This heartwarming tale captures the playful spirit of childhood as Little P embarks on a new adventure of trying to convince her mom to keep six kittens.
New York, NY, October 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- ds marshall, who has a passion for storytelling, has completed her new book “Little P: I Want Them All”: an enchanting story of a young, strong-minded, and sweet girl named Little P who wants more than anything to keep six kittens as her pets, but is taught an important lesson by her mother in the process.
“Little P is back, tugging at her mom’s heartstrings, hoping to let her keep all the kittens,” writes ds marshall. “Will her mom give in, or does Little P learn another valuable lesson?
“Settle into the newest adventure as Little P tries everything she can to sweet talk her mom into letting all the kittens stay.”
Published by Page Publishing, ds marshall’s charming tale is sure to bring joy and laughter to young readers as they follow Little P’s latest escapade as she learns all about love, patience, and family. With colorful artwork to help bring marshall’s tale to life, “Little P: I Want Them All” will capture the hearts and imaginations of readers of all ages, making it a perfect addition to any family library.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “Little P: I Want Them All” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
