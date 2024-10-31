Author Jill Chowanes’s New Book “Baxter’s Turkey Hunt” is a Delightful Children’s Story That Follows a Lovable Dog Planning a Thanksgiving Feast
Recent release “Baxter’s Turkey Hunt” from Page Publishing author Jill Chowanes is a charming children’s book that introduces Baxter, a friendly dog who wants to invite his friends to Thanksgiving dinner.
Auburn, PA, October 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Jill Chowanes, a four-time author, has completed her new book “Baxter’s Turkey Hunt”: a heartwarming holiday children’s story sure to become a new classic.
“Baxter’s Turkey Hunt” is author Jill Chowanes’s fourth published book. She has been an elementary school teacher for twenty-six years in Pennsylvania. She lives with her husband, Joe, and her two dogs, Meyer and Baxter.
Chowanes writes, “As he made his way into a clearing, he saw a beautiful colored turkey nibbling on some seeds by himself. ‘Oh boy! He won’t mind if I take him home for Thanksgiving dinner,’ he whispered. He quietly snuck up on the big plump bird.”
Published by Page Publishing, Jill Chowanes’s engaging tale features colorful illustrations that help to bring the characters to life.
Readers who wish to experience this memorable work can purchase “Baxter’s Turkey Hunt” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
