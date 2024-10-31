Author Robert E Pace’s New Book “Chillin in a Straightcoat: Based on the Life of a God Blessed Schizophrenic” is a Raw Exploration of Mental Health and Identity

Recent release “Chillin in a Straightcoat: Based on the Life of a God Blessed Schizophrenic” from Page Publishing author Robert E Pace takes a candid look at the author’s struggles with paranoia and schizophrenia, emphasizing the role of faith as his salvation during challenging times and the resilience found within the human spirit.