Author Robert E Pace’s New Book “Chillin in a Straightcoat: Based on the Life of a God Blessed Schizophrenic” is a Raw Exploration of Mental Health and Identity
Recent release “Chillin in a Straightcoat: Based on the Life of a God Blessed Schizophrenic” from Page Publishing author Robert E Pace takes a candid look at the author’s struggles with paranoia and schizophrenia, emphasizing the role of faith as his salvation during challenging times and the resilience found within the human spirit.
Cleveland, OH, October 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Robert E Pace, a native of East Cleveland, Ohio, who owns and operates Burgamouth Studies, has completed his new book “Chillin in a Straightcoat: Based on the Life of a God Blessed Schizophrenic”: a poignant memoir that chronicles Pace’s life from toddlerhood through his college years, offering readers a raw and thought-provoking look at his experiences with mental health, identity, and societal challenges.
In “Chillin in a Straightcoat,” Pace reflects on his upbringing during the transformative pre-crack era, exploring how the shifting attitudes and economic conditions of the era shaped his life and those around him. Through his story, Pace shares his experiences of making ill-advised decisions in the throes of mental health struggles, and sheds light on the importance of understanding and compassion for those living with similar diagnoses.
“Being labeled a schizophrenic and the definition of schizophrenia as an unknown thing. In my opinion, it is a compromise to a greater concept of different techniques, ideas, morals, agendas, corruptions, and other misunderstandings,” writes Pace. “Having to go to a psych. doctors, therapist, or case manager whose only concern is if you are a threat to hurting others, filling you up with drugs that affect you negatively health-wise—physically, mentally, generationally, economically, and socially—is a cruel and unusual punishment. It can be said that a chemical imbalance or slip or synapse malfunction or deterioration in the body’s systems is an inherited, gained, learned blessing or gift. Being different or mutated on an upscale or down-scale is and should be considered with concern but not labeled negatively as it has been.”
Published by Page Publishing, Robert E Pace’s enthralling autobiographical account is a call for awareness and empathy towards mental health issues, inviting readers to reflect on their own perceptions and biases while promoting a message of hope and resilience. Deeply personal and eye-opening, “Chillin in a Straightcoat” is a powerful resource for educators, mental health professionals, and anyone seeking to foster understanding around the complexities of living with mental illness.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Chillin in a Straightcoat: Based on the Life of a God Blessed Schizophrenic” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
