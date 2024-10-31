Author James Kimble’s New Book “50 Winning Lessons in Business and Life” is an Insightful Series Designed to Help Readers in Both Their Professional and Personal Lives
Recent release “50 Winning Lessons in Business and Life” from Page Publishing author James Kimble is a collection of valuable lessons that are succinctly summarized with real, practical examples and stories that can be applied individually and more powerfully combined together to help readers win in life and business.
Oro Valley, AZ, October 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- James Kimble, the founder and chair of Aerie Strategy Group, LLC, has completed his new book “50 Winning Lessons in Business and Life”: a compelling collection of insightful lessons combined with real-world examples and personal life stories aimed at helping readers gain better control over both their careers and personal lives, leading to a more successful and fulfilling existence.
With forty years of broad global business line and staff experience, author Jim Kimble is a leader in strategic management and corporate development. He pioneered an innovative integrated strategic management system that focused company resources on critical core priorities to accelerate strategic profitable growth, increase ROI, and minimize risk. The author also led or created seventy-two strategic corporate development deals and opportunities: fourteen deals that led to a twelvefold enterprise value increase at a CPG firm, thirty transactions with a value of over $3 billion as a food firm, and twenty-eight high-impact opportunities at another business. Jim currently resides in Arizona with his wife, Bonnie, and their two ragdoll cats.
“One of my strengths is observing and processing a large amount of data and experiences, cherry-picking key learnings, and communicating them in an understandable manner with comparisons to life experiences where applicable,” writes Jim. “This went back to the way I was raised and my competitive family, sports, academics, and life experiences. Thanks to my family, coaches, teammates, teachers, colleagues, and friends!
“The approach here, as opposed to other books, is to try to provide a much simpler tool to learn and to use for business and life. You will learn the power and benefit of a one-page summary and the negative impact of 300-page documents with expensive consultants.”
Published by Page Publishing, James Kimble’s comprehensive guide is based on forty years of strategic management, corporate development, and leadership success at Fortune 500 and smaller public and private firms. Engaging and eye-opening, each of these lessons are succinctly summarized with examples and stories that can be applied individually and more powerfully combined together to help readers win in business and life.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “50 Winning Lessons in Business and Life” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
