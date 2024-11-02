Briana Kellin Makes History for USA Luta Livre at the Catch Wrestling World Championships in England
Wigan, United Kingdom, November 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- In a historic moment for combat sports, Briana Kellin became the first American woman to win the prestigious Catch Wrestling World Championships, hosted by the renowned Snake Pit in Wigan, England. Her victory not only marks a significant milestone in the sport but also solidifies Kellin’s status as a trailblazer in martial arts.
A Victory for the Ages
The Snake Pit, known globally as the birthplace of catch-as-catch-can wrestling, served as the host for the 2024 Catch Wrestling World Championships, an event that drew participants from across the globe. Competitors arrived eager to earn the coveted world title in this traditional and challenging grappling discipline.
In the championship final, Kellin faced a highly skilled British opponent known for her fierce, aggressive style. Undaunted, she applied her technical expertise and secured a victory with a decisive pin just 58 seconds into the match, earning her place in history as the first female world champion in catch wrestling.
A Milestone for Luta Livre
Adding to the significance of her win, Kellin is also the first female black belt in Luta Livre, a Brazilian submission grappling art with an emphasis on no-gi techniques. She earned this distinction under the mentorship of legendary Luta Livre fighter Hugo Duarte, famously known as "The General." Duarte’s reputation in the grappling world, built on decades of high-level competition and instruction, made the black belt achievement particularly meaningful. Being the first woman to attain this rank under such a revered figure highlights Kellin’s dedication and skill in mastering the art.
Kellin’s deep understanding of Luta Livre’s principles—particularly its focus on fluid transitions between submission attempts—played a pivotal role in her victory. She credits her background in Luta Livre with giving her a dynamic edge, allowing her to exploit opportunities in both standing and ground-based grappling exchanges.
Inspiring a New Generation
Kellin’s historic achievements have reverberated throughout the global grappling community. Her success as both the first female champion in catch wrestling and the first female Luta Livre black belt under Hugo Duarte serves as an inspiration to women everywhere who aspire to make their mark in combat sports.
“Winning the Catch Wrestling World Championships is a dream realized,” Kellin said after her victory. “To do it at the Snake Pit, where catch wrestling’s roots run so deep, is incredibly meaningful. I hope my journey can inspire other women to chase their goals and break new ground in the martial arts world.”
Her accomplishment has garnered praise from fans and fellow athletes alike, many of whom see it as a pivotal moment in the continued evolution of both catch wrestling and Luta Livre. Event organizers and local officials lauded her performance, noting that her victory has shone a new spotlight on these historically rich martial arts.
A Legacy in the Making
As the first American woman to capture the Catch Wrestling World Championship and the first female black belt in Luta Livre under Hugo Duarte, Briana Kellin has forged a path that others will follow for years to come. Her triumph represents a blending of tradition and innovation, highlighting the adaptability and inclusivity of grappling arts in today’s competitive landscape.
Kellin is now focused on continuing her competitive career while also dedicating time to coaching and mentoring the next generation of grapplers. She plans to open a training academy where she will teach both Luta Livre and catch wrestling, with the goal of growing the sports and fostering the development of future champions.
Her victory in Wigan is not just a personal achievement—it stands as a testament to the growing diversity and opportunity in combat sports. As Kellin’s story continues to inspire, her name will forever be associated with breaking barriers and pushing the boundaries of what is possible in martial arts.
Contact
USA Luta LivreContact
Julia Melo
(863) 257-9321
https://usalutalivre.com
