Ideal Group Going to Closing on Second South Carolina Development Property
Ideal Group's Real Estate Development division is moving to closing on its second property suitable for 50 planned townhomes close to multiple college campuses.
Andersen, SC, October 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Ideal Group of Companies, Inc. ("Ideal Group" or the "Company") (OTC: IDGR) is going to closing on its second real estate development property in as many months. The second 10-acre land parcel is located in Pickens County, South Carolina, in close proximity to multiple colleges in the region.
The Company will move to close on the new property immediately upon completing its current financing, followed by regulatory approvals on the property. It then plans to move to initial architectural scoping and planning, followed by official groundbreaking on the property to prepare for the first phase of development.
The property is planned to house 50 initial townhouses/duplexes with many units having the option to upgrade or add Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs). This popular trend can offer several benefits for both developers and homeowners, as well as align with growing market needs. By adding an ADU, most homebuyers have the ability to increase their property value by an average of 20-30 percent.
Company Real Estate Division President Robert Egeland explains, "One of our core goals is to help people build wealth through real estate. Our strategy here is to build versatile townhouse and duplex units on this new property to suit a wide range of lifestyles. With the added ADUs, the units could offer options such as potential rental income, multi-generational living, and traditional living situations from retirement to vacation living – all of which increase property value."
“The data shows that 46.60% of the people who moved to South Carolina in 2023 had incomes of $150,000 or more. Another 22.80% had incomes of $100,000 to $149,999 (Source: TheState). That means that a well-priced home with premium features is still very affordable for many of the folks moving here,” Egeland added.
South Carolina has been the nations’ most popular state for migration from other states, topping the 2023 numbers with 203,674 new residents from all other states (Source: US Census Data).
The new project is located in Pickens County within a 25 mile radius of Clemson University, Anderson University, and Southern Wesleyan University in reasonable driving distance to serve as a college housing option.
"This second project in South Carolina will really enhance our presence in the region and create a showcase for our projects," states Charles Cardona, the CEO of the Ideal Group of Companies. "With Clemson University, Anderson University and Southern Wesleyan University within a reasonable driving distance, we feel it is the right mix to enable an affordable luxury option with the opportunity to create income for the owners using real estate as an investment."
About Ideal Group of Companies Inc.
Ideal Group of Companies Inc. (idealgroupcorp.com) is a diversified real estate and financing company. Its real estate development division under the brand Eclipse Real Estate Development is engaged in acquiring, developing, and operating multifamily, mixed-use, commercial, and residential real estate, vacation rentals, RV resorts, and housing development projects. Its mortgage brokerage division under Oxygen Mortgage Inc. provides consumer mortgage services and, through Oxygen Commercial, provides financing for commercial projects. For more information, visit idealgroupcorp.com.
Contacts:
Ideal Group of Companies Inc.
Tel. +1-833-433-2599 Ext. 2
Charles Cardona, CEO
ccardona@idealgroupcorp.com
Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking" statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Because such statements include risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such Forward-Looking Statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the viability of the Company's business plans, the effect of acquisitions on our profitability, the effectiveness, profitability, and the marketability of the Company's products; the Company's ability to protect its proprietary information; general economic and business conditions; and the volatility of the Company's operating results and financial condition. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates, and projections about the Company and the industry. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances or to changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, management cannot assure the public that their expectations will turn out to be correct. Investors are cautioned that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results.
