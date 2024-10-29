Two New Releases from Higher Ground Books & Media
Springfield, OH, October 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Higher Ground Books & Media recently released two great new titles; one from Author, Ron Isaacs and one from Author, Becka L. Jones. Both are available in the HGBM online shop, through Amazon, and other online retailers.
From Ron Isaacs and Illustrator, Barbara Gerson, The Boy Who Opened the Heavens is available now on Kindle and in paperback. The biblical command to serve God “with all your heart” is interpreted by Jewish tradition to refer to prayer. In this Yom Kippur story, the congregants are not praying with intent, mindfulness, and sincerity. The story is a reminder that when praying what God wants from us is one’s heart, soul, and might.
The second new release is from Becka L. Jones. Murder & Mayhem. There’s been a murder on a small island in the South Pacific. The islanders are panicked. Cinnamon Anderson and her partner, Randy Savo will crack this case one way or another.
Ron Isaacs has published more than 145 books that make learning and lore accessible to readers of all ages. His most recent books for Higher Ground Books and Media are Midnight the Holy Cow and I am a Little Dreidel. One can follow his blogs at https://thoughtsfromrabbiron.wordpress.com/
Becka L. Jones is happily married in Galveston, Texas. Becka is a Christian writer and writes books in different genres about family, and her many adventures in the Hawaiian Islands. She loves family, and life in general. Becka is busy writing and working on more books with her dog as her sidekick.
Higher Ground Books & Media is an independent publisher based in Springfield, OH. We publish stories that are inspirational, educational, and motivational. Our work is Christian-based, and we strive to share stories of positive transformation that showcase God's power in our lives. You can find more information about this title and others offered by HGBM at www.highergroundbooksandmedia.com.
