CleverControl Guarantees 100% Effective Cloud-Based Employee Monitoring Software for Your MAC
CleverControl takes a lead in employee monitoring software development guaranteeing 100% effectiveness for your Mac in tracking approach.
Miami, FL, October 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- CleverControl, a company on the software development market, has recently developed cloud-based employee monitoring software for your mac. If you are a mac-user and your personnel use mac as a working gadget, you may rely on an on-cloud employee monitoring system from clevercontrol.com
It provides high effectiveness, providing well-organized reports with recordings tailored to your individual plan. The report may contain the following numbers:
How much time your employee works actively (active vs. idle time)
What web pages he surfs and for how long
What social networks use and for how long, as well
What keystrokes pressed on the keyboard
The mac monitoring software will generate a detailed report confirming whether your employee is effective at the workplace or not. It helps assess how you should behave with your workforce.
Besides, there are specific, but basic features CleverControl offers for your MAC. It includes such characteristics as screenshots capture, screen recording, WEB camera recording, call recording, URL monitoring, removable drives (USB, HDD, SD) monitoring, printer monitoring, full company analytics.
A new employee monitoring solution for Mac from CleverControl offers employers control over their workforce, improving both security and productivity. The cloud-based infrastructure allows for real-time, remote monitoring without the need for on-premise installations, making it highly adaptable for companies operating in diverse work environments.
Contact
Julia Meyer
+1 (407) 250 10 40
clevercontrol.com
