AAEON Announces Global Strategic Partnership with UGUARD NETWORKS
Leveraging AAEON’s experience in developing robust network devices as well as UGUARD’s expertise in delivering enterprise-grade networking security solutions, the partnership aims to foster comprehensive network security strategies.
Taipei, Taiwan, October 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- AAEON, a leader in embedded systems and AI solutions, has formed a strategic partnership with UGUARD NETWORKS, a leading provider in cybersecurity and networking solutions. This collaboration combines AAEON’s advanced network computing platforms with UGUARD’s software expertise, with the aim of delivering scalable and easily deployed cybersecurity and WAN solutions for diverse organizational needs.
As part of their partnership, AAEON and UGUARD conducted extensive tests to ensure the compatibility of AAEON’s FWS-7541 and FWS-7840 Rackmount Network Appliances with UGUARD’s proprietary software. This certification involved detailed performance and security evaluations, assessing how well the devices handle heavy data loads and respond to simulated large-scale network attacks.
UGUARD confirmed the robust performance of the FWS-7541 and FWS-7840, highlighting the FWS-7541’s effective network management under high-load conditions and the FWS-7840’s capacity for real-time, efficient network protection, meeting stringent enterprise security standards during rigorous certification tests.
With UGUARD’s certification and ongoing technical collaboration, AAEON aims to enhance the credibility of its products across various network security applications, including global threat intelligence, management of next-generation firewall (NGFW), and unified threat management (UTM) solutions.
“This certification illustrates our commitment to providing world-class network platforms that meet the needs of diverse enterprises,” said Howard Lin, CEO of AAEON. “UGUARD has a very forward-thinking philosophy that considers the complex and evolving nature of network security, which is consistent with AAEON’s flexible approach to the needs of its customers.”
UGUARD CEO Jason Yen commented: “As global cybersecurity challenges intensify, UGUARD NETWORKS and AAEON have united to offer real-time, secure global threat intelligence and robust network solutions. This collaboration enhances cybersecurity defences, bolsters data privacy, and strengthens the resilience of global networks.”
For more information about AAEON’s Rackmount Network Appliance range, please visit the AAEON website.
To learn more about UGUARD NETWORKS and its comprehensive network services, visit their official website.
About AAEON
Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON also works closely with cities and governments to develop and deploy Smart City ecosystems, offering individual platforms and end-to-end solutions. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.
About UGUARD NETWORKS
UGUARD NETWORKS, a leader in network services and cybersecurity, is committed to innovating and developing advanced WAN and cybersecurity threat intelligence solutions. We focus on expanding globally, delivering top-tier security solutions to enterprises worldwide. Our products are user-friendly and designed for seamless deployment, effectively addressing diverse network challenges. Employed across sectors like education, government, retail, manufacturing, and finance, our solutions ensure optimized network performance.
