Novugen Pharma Malaysia Achieves Zero Form 483 Citations in Recent USFDA Audit

Novugen Pharma Sdn. Bhd. proudly announces the successful completion of recent USFDA audit, achieving zero Form 483 citations and No Action Indicated (NAI) status—the highest level of compliance for USFDA-registered manufacturing facilities. This milestone positions Novugen among a select few global companies meeting these standards and reflects the dedication of its team.