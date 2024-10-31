Whitman T. Browne’s Newly Released “My Birth was not Destiny” Offers an Inspiring Reflection on Personal Growth and the Power of Education
“My Birth was not Destiny” from Christian Faith Publishing author Whitman T. Browne explores themes of perseverance, transformation, and the empowering force of education. Through his personal experiences growing up in the Caribbean and overcoming societal limitations, Browne illustrates the profound impact of enlightenment and faith.
New York, NY, October 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “My Birth was not Destiny”: an insightful reflection on overcoming adversity and embracing growth. “My Birth was not Destiny” is the creation of published author, Whitman T. Browne, who was born on the Caribbean (West Indian), island of Nevis, presently part of the independent nation of St. Kitts-Nevis. During 1966–1968, he attended the Leeward Islands Teachers’ College, in Antigua. In 1971, shortly after graduating from the Leeward Islands Teachers’ College, in Antigua, Whitman accepted a scholarship to study at Ursinus College, in Pennsylvania. From there, he was accepted at Lehigh University, then, Temple University. Browne now holds a Ph. D., from Walden University. As an educator, he taught in Nevis, St. Kitts, Pennsylvania, and the United States Virgin Islands. This is one of ten non-fiction books, which Dr. Browne has published, to date. He enjoys researching and writing history, particularly Caribbean history. He continues to do research, write, and do photography, now that he has retired. While he still visits St. Kitts-Nevis, as often as possible, Dr. Browne and his wife Roseita, reside in the United States Virgin Islands.
Dr. Browne shares, “For people who were poor, black, and from the working-class, growing up in a British Caribbean colony during the 1900s, was a very difficult experience. However, from about the 1930s, enlightenment, ideological challenges, and change were finding sound footing in the area, more than ever before. During that time, British control and exploitation of the islands were being disrupted and challenged aggressively, by labor unionists, and Pan Africanists. Further, by the mid-1900s, the British interest in, and their ability to manage the islands successfully, were failing. At that time, there was the disruptive political thrust from local labor unionists for changes in the islands’ story. That emerging new leadership saw and promoted education as a necessary path to the future, for working-class people in the islands. After the author learned to read, having been encouraged by an older sister, he read widely from the books available, and his life began to experience transformation. The author noted that his love for reading, plus a growing exposure to education, initiated the change and inspiration beyond the limiting society and thinking, into which he was born. In time, Whitman’s academic push helped him to become an educator, mountain climber, long distance swimmer, photographer, and more. In all the changes which have come to the islands of St. Kitts and Nevis, he sees the local leaders’ push against the evils of British colonialism. In time, there was enlightenment and growth from education, also through the love and inspiration of God. Those were major forces which contributed to the reformation now seen in lives, and around the islands. In this book, My Birth Was Not Destiny, the author looks back at his life in Nevis, and beyond. He attributes his successes to focused struggles, the illuminating power of education, and God’s continuing intent to intervene in human lives, always for good. Dr. Browne also expresses a truth that his children, students, the community, and the wider world, as a result of education and careful academic concentration, can in time, learn, grow, have their own sense of a transformative experience, as their lives become inspired and refashioned. Over time, they too will reach toward the future, intending to leave special markings on the sands of their time.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Whitman T. Browne’s new book delves into the transformative journey of rising above adversity, emphasizing the role of education, determination, and faith in shaping a better future.
Consumers can purchase “My Birth was not Destiny” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “My Birth was not Destiny”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Dr. Browne shares, “For people who were poor, black, and from the working-class, growing up in a British Caribbean colony during the 1900s, was a very difficult experience. However, from about the 1930s, enlightenment, ideological challenges, and change were finding sound footing in the area, more than ever before. During that time, British control and exploitation of the islands were being disrupted and challenged aggressively, by labor unionists, and Pan Africanists. Further, by the mid-1900s, the British interest in, and their ability to manage the islands successfully, were failing. At that time, there was the disruptive political thrust from local labor unionists for changes in the islands’ story. That emerging new leadership saw and promoted education as a necessary path to the future, for working-class people in the islands. After the author learned to read, having been encouraged by an older sister, he read widely from the books available, and his life began to experience transformation. The author noted that his love for reading, plus a growing exposure to education, initiated the change and inspiration beyond the limiting society and thinking, into which he was born. In time, Whitman’s academic push helped him to become an educator, mountain climber, long distance swimmer, photographer, and more. In all the changes which have come to the islands of St. Kitts and Nevis, he sees the local leaders’ push against the evils of British colonialism. In time, there was enlightenment and growth from education, also through the love and inspiration of God. Those were major forces which contributed to the reformation now seen in lives, and around the islands. In this book, My Birth Was Not Destiny, the author looks back at his life in Nevis, and beyond. He attributes his successes to focused struggles, the illuminating power of education, and God’s continuing intent to intervene in human lives, always for good. Dr. Browne also expresses a truth that his children, students, the community, and the wider world, as a result of education and careful academic concentration, can in time, learn, grow, have their own sense of a transformative experience, as their lives become inspired and refashioned. Over time, they too will reach toward the future, intending to leave special markings on the sands of their time.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Whitman T. Browne’s new book delves into the transformative journey of rising above adversity, emphasizing the role of education, determination, and faith in shaping a better future.
Consumers can purchase “My Birth was not Destiny” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “My Birth was not Destiny”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories