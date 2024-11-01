Dwayne New and Terry New’s Newly Released “When Three Hearts Align: Revealing the Mystical Union of Marriage” is an Insightful Guide to Building Lasting Relationships
“When Three Hearts Align: Revealing the Mystical Union of Marriage” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Dwayne New and Terry New is an empowering exploration of the divine institution of marriage, offering practical advice and spiritual insight to help couples strengthen their bond and thrive together.
Temple Hills, MD, November 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “When Three Hearts Align: Revealing the Mystical Union of Marriage”, an insightful and transformative guide designed to help couples understand the power of oneness and thrive within the divine institution of marriage, is the creation of published authors, Dwayne New and Terry New.
Dwayne New and Terry New share, “Many couples grapple with the divine institution of “marriage” trying to understand its value and meaning for which a blueprint was not handed. Often, couples enter marriage ill-equipped to handle the issues of life in a pressure-cooked world. Consequently, when challenges arise, many spouses say “fix her” or “fix him” or may simply choose to walk away from the marriage, only to get involved with another person and start the vicious cycle again. On the other hand, for those couples who opt to remain in their marriage, they may simply just endure the relationship without ever learning the essential precepts to thrive as a team. So what is this thing called marriage?
In this life-changing book, When Three Hearts Align, the authors believe marriage is a divine institution created by God whereby a man and a woman choose to enter a covenant relationship with each other and have made an “unconditional lifetime commitment” to God to stay with and become one with an imperfect person. You might ask, “How does one do that?” The authors state, “Marriage is a mystical union.” It is not easily understood without the willingness to know and understand the Creator of marriage.
Furthermore, the authors give invaluable insight and relatable stories that will empower couples, give them hope, and give them the courage to fight for their marriage. The authors seek to help couples realize that the divine institution of marriage is not the issue. We are merely imperfect people who enter the institution of marriage and need to be equipped with the necessary tools to have a successful marriage. Admittedly, this book will challenge our thoughts, attitudes, and beliefs about how we see ourselves, our spouse, and the significant role we have in the success or failure of our marriage and even other friendships.
Think about this: wherever you go, there you are. If you are ready to transform your life and marriage, get ready to embrace this journey of self-awareness, self-correction, and unconditional love while seeing the value of cultivating and maintaining a servant’s heart toward God and toward each other. This book When Three Hearts Align, will unlock and reveal the mystical union of marriage.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dwayne New and Terry New’s new book offers couples the spiritual guidance and practical tools necessary to navigate the complexities of marriage, helping them cultivate lasting love and unity.
Consumers can purchase “When Three Hearts Align: Revealing the Mystical Union of Marriage” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “When Three Hearts Align: Revealing the Mystical Union of Marriage”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
