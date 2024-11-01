Qiana Moody’s Newly Released “Prayer Brings Everything To Pass” is an Uplifting Guide to the Power of Persistent Prayer
“Prayer Brings Everything To Pass” from Christian Faith Publishing author Qiana Moody is an inspiring exploration of how prayer can transform our lives, providing solace, guidance, and fulfillment through faith and perseverance.
Kansas City, MO, November 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Prayer Brings Everything To Pass”, a deeply encouraging examination of how persistent prayer and faith in God can bring about profound changes and blessings in one's life, is the creation of published author, Qiana Moody.
Moody shares, “Prayer brings everything to pass. I chose this title because God answers prayers, and what might seem hard for you now will change. Troubles don’t always last. Our Father in heaven listens to us when we pray to him, no matter what we are praying for. He might not answer right away, but he is always on time. For as the heavens are higher than the earth, his ways are higher than our ways, and his thoughts higher than our thoughts. Just have faith and pray daily. He wants to hear from us about everything in our lives. He wants us to have a relationship with him. He wants us to depend on him. The Lord is good. His unfailing love continues forever, and his faithfulness continues to each generation. The same is true with his sovereignty, holiness, power, grace, and even his wrath. His attributes never change. I hope this book helps you on your journey. God bless you.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Qiana Moody’s new book offers readers a hopeful perspective on the transformative power of prayer, encouraging a deeper connection with God and a stronger faith in His promises.
Consumers can purchase “Prayer Brings Everything To Pass” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Prayer Brings Everything To Pass”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
