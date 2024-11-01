Fred Bear’s Newly Released “Love Is Life MANUSCRIPT BOOK of Poems: An Unexpected Journey” is a Heartfelt Collection Reflecting on Love, Loss, and the Beauty of Life
“Love Is Life MANUSCRIPT BOOK of Poems: An Unexpected Journey” from Christian Faith Publishing author Fred Bear is a poignant exploration of love, nature, and the healing power of poetry, inspired by the author’s lifelong adventures and personal experiences.
Hayden, ID, November 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Love Is Life MANUSCRIPT BOOK of Poems: An Unexpected Journey”: a reflective collection of poetry that captures the essence of love and life’s unexpected turns. “Love Is Life MANUSCRIPT BOOK of Poems: An Unexpected Journey” is the creation of published author, Fred Bear, a retired park ranger who spent his life living and working in the outdoors. His love of life and nature is reflected throughout his poems reaching the heart of one’s soul. Love, faith, and courage are the key ingredients to the beauty reflected in his words. They are found in the stillness of a shimmering pond cast in the shadows of a majestic mountain peak. One will find a pathway of adventure from an artist‘s stroke of a paintbrush to the shrill of a pileated woodpecker. Fred continues after her passing to create a new adventure where he can show grace, kindness, warmth, and most of all love. This book of poetry is a pathway to share the beauty of love and life with others, especially in their time of loss.
Bear shares, “The first eleven poems of this book were written in my youth to my love in life. We spent fifty-seven wonderful years together living and loving so many adventures in our life. We began this adventure on the first day we met and continued it throughout our lifetime together. The eighty-nine poems that have followed since her passing have been given to me to share with family, friends, and all souls wishing to feel the beauty of love and faith. They are truly an unexpected journey in finding myself and sharing this purpose with others who have experienced loss. I have been blessed with the words and thoughts to inspire me and others to live in the now. For there is a purpose for all in life to continue one‘s journey and share peace and joy with all we meet. My dear friend, Faye, sent me a note that read, “Keep busy, my friend, don‘t let your mind go there and give yourself a break. I know you are struggling today, try to keep your mind busy. The sun will come out. “I promise.” These words have evolved into an unexpected journey to create a lasting act of love that shows grace, warmth, and kindness to share with all who dare to dream.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Fred Bear’s new book is a moving tribute to love and resilience, offering solace and inspiration to readers navigating their own journeys of loss and discovery.
Consumers can purchase “Love Is Life MANUSCRIPT BOOK of Poems: An Unexpected Journey” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Love Is Life MANUSCRIPT BOOK of Poems: An Unexpected Journey”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
