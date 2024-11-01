Rick Woodland’s Newly Released “Grandpa’s Nativity Scene” is a Heartwarming and Family-Centered Holiday Tale
“Grandpa’s Nativity Scene” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rick Woodland is a touching story about family traditions, love, and the true meaning of Christmas, as seen through the eyes of a young child.
Meridian, ID, November 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Grandpa’s Nativity Scene”: a touching story focused on family and tradition. “Grandpa’s Nativity Scene” is the creation of published author, Rick Woodland, a retired school bus driver and former business owner.
Woodland shares, “Grandpa’s nativity scene is from the view point of a five-year-old as she describes what her family does on Christmas Eve. A nativity scene that is carved out of wood by Grandpa is the main focus. The family can change the figures to what they think the nativity scene should look like. She takes the reader through some of the chaos around the nativity scene on the piano as she waits for her turn. She lets you know how much Grandpa loves her when a mistake, to everyone else’s mind, is noticed. She takes you through how Grandpa is patient with her when they are working together in his carving room. Grandpa points out how creative his granddaughter is.
The Christmas Eve gathering includes a meal and devotional while reading of Luke 2 in the Holy Bible. All those present become a part of the live nativity scene as the family dresses up and acts out the night Jesus was born. Grandpa reads Luke 2.
The ultimate outcome of the book is to not laugh or point at someone who may make a mistake to someone’s point of view. Let those you are around know how much they are loved by your actions toward them. Help them feel lifted and supported in life's experiences.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rick Woodland’s new book a charming exploration of the importance of family, patience, and love, especially during the Christmas season.
Consumers can purchase “Grandpa’s Nativity Scene” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Grandpa’s Nativity Scene”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
