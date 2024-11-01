Maryann McQuiston’s Newly Released “Greater with Grace” is a Soulful and Uplifting Collection of Poetry
“Greater with Grace” from Christian Faith Publishing author Maryann McQuiston is a deeply moving collection of Holy Spirit–inspired poems that reflect themes of faith, love, and enduring grace, continuing the heartfelt expression seen in her first book.
New York, NY, November 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Greater with Grace”, a deep well of spiritual insight and emotional resonance, is the creation of published author, Maryann McQuiston.
McQuiston shares, “Greater with Grace is my second book of Holy Spirit–inspired poetry. My first book, Praying with Poetry, was also filled with poems inspired by the Holy Spirit.
I am still a widow after losing my husband tragically to a senseless crime. I was only twenty-three years old. I have found true joy in writing my poems and that grace and power has overflowed in my life. I still miss my husband and I never remarried. My love for John goes on into eternity. I have at the end of my book a poem I wrote to John, the only man I will ever love. He left me with two exceptional sons who are the miracles in my life. I hope my poems from my heart speak to yours.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Maryann McQuiston’s new book continues her exploration of spiritual themes through the art of poetry, offering readers a heartfelt journey of grace and inspiration.
Consumers can purchase “Greater with Grace” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Greater with Grace”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
