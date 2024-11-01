R.L. Pich’s Newly Released “Tongues on Fire: The Fallacy of Tongues as a Language of Prayer” is a Thought-Provoking Examination of Spiritual Gifts

“Tongues on Fire: The Fallacy of Tongues as a Language of Prayer” from Christian Faith Publishing author R.L. Pich is an insightful and detailed exploration of the modern tongues movement, offering readers a biblical analysis of whether speaking in tongues is a divine gift or a misunderstood practice within contemporary Christian communities.