R.L. Pich’s Newly Released “Tongues on Fire: The Fallacy of Tongues as a Language of Prayer” is a Thought-Provoking Examination of Spiritual Gifts
“Tongues on Fire: The Fallacy of Tongues as a Language of Prayer” from Christian Faith Publishing author R.L. Pich is an insightful and detailed exploration of the modern tongues movement, offering readers a biblical analysis of whether speaking in tongues is a divine gift or a misunderstood practice within contemporary Christian communities.
Columbiana, AL, November 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Tongues on Fire: The Fallacy of Tongues as a Language of Prayer”: a critical and scholarly examination of the contemporary practice of speaking in tongues, specifically focusing on its role as a prayer language. “Tongues on Fire: The Fallacy of Tongues as a Language of Prayer” is the creation of published author, R.L. Pich, who has served in Christian ministry for over fifty years as a teacher, author, musician, and Sunday school facilitator. He holds an associate, two bachelor’s, and two master’s degrees in multiple fields of study, including a Bible degree from San Diego Christian College. He has been married for over fifty years and has three grown children, fourteen grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. His passion is to help others grow in the grace and knowledge of our Lord Jesus Christ.
Pich shares, “Tongues on Fire is written for those who are interested in or confused about the current tongues phenomenon sweeping through the church today. Many believe it is a manifestation of the Holy Spirit promised as the age draws to a close. Others are not so sure. Is there a special prayer language given to believers from the Holy Spirit for us to speak to God? Is speaking or praying in tongues a sign of true spiritual endowment available to all believers? Is it possible that by not embracing this experience, one might miss out on something God wants for His people? Confusion and uncertainty regarding this important and increasingly pervasive subject can perplex even the most seasoned believer. In Tongues on Fire, R. L. Pich will examine the history and Biblical teaching regarding the gift of tongues and will investigate whether the modern tongues movement is from God or a product of misunderstanding or worse. It is a must-read for anyone interested in developing a biblical understanding of this spiritual gift.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, R.L. Pich’s new book provides a compelling and balanced discussion of the theological and historical foundations of the gift of tongues, offering clarity to those who are curious or uncertain about its place in the modern church.
Consumers can purchase "Tongues on Fire: The Fallacy of Tongues as a Language of Prayer" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Tongues on Fire: The Fallacy of Tongues as a Language of Prayer", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
