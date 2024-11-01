Susan Robertson’s First Book “In the Mind of Madness” is a Profound Collection of Poetry Inviting Readers to Journey Through the Complexities of the Author’s Life
Forest City, PA, November 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Susan Robertson, a wife and mother who holds a BS in biology and a BS in early childhood education, has completed her most recent book “In the Mind of Madness”: a powerful collection of poetry that delves into the author’s experiences of bipolar depression and anxiety, as well as themes of love, family connections, and the profound impact of loss.
“‘In the Mind of Madness’ is a collection of poetry that deals with different aspects of life,” writes Robertson. “It starts with poems about what it is like in the mind of someone with bipolar depression and anxiety. Next there are poems about different types of love such as romantic and a mother’s love. It then goes on to family and losing a loved one. The next section expresses poems related to one’s faith. Finally at the end of the book, the poems capture snapshots of experiences that happen as life unfolds. As you read through these poems, you may relate to one or more of them. Some of them touch on difficult topics. As it says in the introduction, your stories are not all the same, but it helps to share the load. Just maybe, these words will make you think and provide a new outlook for you.”
Published by Fulton Books, Susan Robertson’s book came about when the author, after battling with depression and anxiety for many years, found that writing poetry helped her to cope and express her thoughts and feelings. Deeply personal and emotionally stirring, “In the Mind of Madness” is sure to resonate with any readers who have faced similar struggles, providing hope and inspiration, as well as a new perspective on life.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “In the Mind of Madness” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
