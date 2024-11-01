Philip Omoniyi Adetiloye’s New Book “How And Why We Came From Planet Mars To Planet Earth” is a Transformative Journey Into Humanity’s Origins and Cosmic Purpose
Caledonia, MI, November 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Philip Omoniyi Adetiloye, PhD, the founder of Foundation for Advancement of Culture and Science, a not-for-profit and non-governmental organization that is dedicated to the long-term future of humanity, has completed his most recent book “How And Why We Came From Planet Mars To Planet Earth”: a thought-provoking exploration that delves into the profound questions of human origin, purpose, and destiny to bridge the realms of science, religion, and mysticism.
In “How And Why We Came From Planet Mars To Planet Earth,” author Philip Omoniyi Adetiloye, PhD, offers his insightful revelations and new scientific theories on the origin, purpose, and possible future trajectory of humankind. His findings offer the long-sought paradigm shift that revealed the missing link between science and the spiritual, combining the thinking of the best human minds ever in science, religion, and philosophy.
“This book provides a detailed report on human migration from Mars,” writes Dr. Adetiloye. “My PhD research was carried out with a Ford Foundation research scholarship award from the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA). I am highly grateful for the award and for the highly conducive research environment at IITA that facilitated my studies—quiet introspections and creative imaginations. This book provides information on lessons to be learnt by humankind from the lost history of our ancestors that I rediscovered from my inspirations. This book espouses the right trajectory to humanity’s future. It covers a glimpse of the lost wisdom of the ages, the wisdom that unifies science and the spiritual.”
Published by Fulton Books, Philip Omoniyi Adetiloye’s book is the third of the publication series by the Foundation for Advancement of Culture and Science and offers a unique perspective into mankind’s evolutionary history and potential path forward into the future. Engaging and introspective, Dr. Adetiloye presents his findings in the hope of igniting readers into considering what it truly means to be human, and their place in the grand design of the universe at large.
Readers who wish to experience this eye-opening work can purchase “How And Why We Came From Planet Mars To Planet Earth” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
In “How And Why We Came From Planet Mars To Planet Earth,” author Philip Omoniyi Adetiloye, PhD, offers his insightful revelations and new scientific theories on the origin, purpose, and possible future trajectory of humankind. His findings offer the long-sought paradigm shift that revealed the missing link between science and the spiritual, combining the thinking of the best human minds ever in science, religion, and philosophy.
“This book provides a detailed report on human migration from Mars,” writes Dr. Adetiloye. “My PhD research was carried out with a Ford Foundation research scholarship award from the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA). I am highly grateful for the award and for the highly conducive research environment at IITA that facilitated my studies—quiet introspections and creative imaginations. This book provides information on lessons to be learnt by humankind from the lost history of our ancestors that I rediscovered from my inspirations. This book espouses the right trajectory to humanity’s future. It covers a glimpse of the lost wisdom of the ages, the wisdom that unifies science and the spiritual.”
Published by Fulton Books, Philip Omoniyi Adetiloye’s book is the third of the publication series by the Foundation for Advancement of Culture and Science and offers a unique perspective into mankind’s evolutionary history and potential path forward into the future. Engaging and introspective, Dr. Adetiloye presents his findings in the hope of igniting readers into considering what it truly means to be human, and their place in the grand design of the universe at large.
Readers who wish to experience this eye-opening work can purchase “How And Why We Came From Planet Mars To Planet Earth” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories