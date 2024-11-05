Ann McPhee’s New Book “DiDi the Colorful Duck and Her Magical Mirror” Follows Didi, a Fashionable Duck Who Works with Her Magical Mirror to Lead a Life of Kindness
Katy, TX, November 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Ann McPhee, who lives in Texas with her husband, Ian, and their rescue cat, Cockabendeez, has completed her most recent book “DiDi the Colorful Duck and Her Magical Mirror”: a charming story that centers around DiDi and her magic mirror Mabel, who helps DiDi make smart choices every day.
Originally from Scotland, author Ann McPhee has been a teacher in the UK; a head of school in the UK and North America; and a director of education in the UK, Middle East, and North America. Ann’s educational passion is seeing young children explore their world with curiosity and wonder, developing their individuality and creativity. Her first love has always been early learning and watching how the youngest children grow, learn, and develop both academically and socially.
“DiDi is a little duck that loves color—feathers, hats, boots, sunglasses, and her favorite red lipstick!” writes McPhee. “She lives on Water Lily Pond with her magic mirror, Mabel, who has one eye and enormous eyelashes. DiDi is a popular and caring little duck, and Mabel’s role in her life is to help her in whatever way she can. DiDi seeks Mabel’s advice on all things. Has she chosen the best outfit for the day? Are the colors the best ones? How can she be the best friend she can be to her friends who live on the Pond? Read with Didi and Mabel. Learn about color, kindness, and uniqueness; and experience a little bit of magic along the way.”
Published by Fulton Books, Ann McPhee’s book was created by the author to help children love and learn alongside DiDi and Mabel’s adventures in Water Lily Pond. With colorful artwork to help bring McPhee’s story to life, “DiDi the Colorful Duck and Her Magical Mirror” is sure to delight readers of all ages, promising to become a beloved addition to any family or school library.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “DiDi the Colorful Duck and Her Magical Mirror” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
