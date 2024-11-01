Jenna Kate’s New Book “A Cat Named Jinx: Jinx and the Monstrous Mission” Follows the Thrilling Halloween Adventure of a Young Girl Who Sets Off to Find Her Missing Cat
New York, NY, November 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Jenna Kate, an avid animal lover who holds a bachelor’s degree in creative writing, has completed her most recent book “A Cat Named Jinx: Jinx and the Monstrous Mission”: a charming story of a young girl named Jemma, who must brave terrifying monsters in order to rescue her missing cat, only to discover that sometimes things that seem scary can actually be very nice.
“Jemma and Jinx have been the best of friends their whole lives,” writes Jenna. “Jemma got Jinx when she was a little kid, and Jinx was just a kitten when he first met Jemma. The two best friends loved going trick-or-treating until one Halloween night, when Jemma and Jinx were split up due to a scary monster. Jemma has to go out on a brave mission to rescue Jinx from the evil monster and make some new friends along the way.”
Published by Fulton Books, Jenna Kate’s book is a delightful story that will transport readers as they follow along on Jemma and Jinx’s exciting Halloween adventures. With colorful artwork to help bring Jenna’s story to life, “A Cat Named Jinx: Jinx and the Monstrous Mission” is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers everywhere, promising to become a beloved addition to any family’s Halloween traditions.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “A Cat Named Jinx: Jinx and the Monstrous Mission” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
