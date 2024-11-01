R.K. Fiest’s New Book “The Mighty Horses of Knoppage” is a Charming Tale That Follows Two Horses Who, After Discovering Their Jobs Are in Jeopardy, Find a New Profession
New York, NY, November 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author R.K. Fiest, an artist with thirty years of experience in the design industry, has completed her most recent book “The Mighty Horses of Knoppage”: a delightful tale that follows Blackage and Dapple, two horses who find out their job of plowing fields will soon be replaced by machines. Fearing for their future, they head off to find out where else they could work and be useful.
Fiest shares, “Meet Blackage, a fierce and powerful shire horse, who is profoundly serious about his job. Meet Dapple, a fierce and powerful shire horse, who is profoundly serious about being silly and having fun. Join the Mighty Horses of Knoppage as they face the fear of change, as we all have. Thanks to the Tree of Knowledge, the Mighty Horses find a new future that they like even more.”
Published by Fulton Books, R.K. Fiest’s book combines the author’s love for children, art, and shire horses to create a riveting story with a powerful message of never giving up in the face of adversity. With vibrant and eye-catching illustrations to help bring Fiest’s tale to life, “The Mighty Horses of Knoppage” is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of readers of all ages, inviting them on a beautiful journey of courage and adaptability.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Mighty Horses of Knoppage” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Fiest shares, “Meet Blackage, a fierce and powerful shire horse, who is profoundly serious about his job. Meet Dapple, a fierce and powerful shire horse, who is profoundly serious about being silly and having fun. Join the Mighty Horses of Knoppage as they face the fear of change, as we all have. Thanks to the Tree of Knowledge, the Mighty Horses find a new future that they like even more.”
Published by Fulton Books, R.K. Fiest’s book combines the author’s love for children, art, and shire horses to create a riveting story with a powerful message of never giving up in the face of adversity. With vibrant and eye-catching illustrations to help bring Fiest’s tale to life, “The Mighty Horses of Knoppage” is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of readers of all ages, inviting them on a beautiful journey of courage and adaptability.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Mighty Horses of Knoppage” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories