Author Valentin Mings’ New Book “do I get a happy ending?” is a Memoir from the Author’s Life
Recent release “do I get a happy ending?” from Newman Springs Publishing author Valentin Mings is a journal that goes into topics personal and occasionally taboo but very real.
New York, NY, November 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Valentin Mings has completed their new book “do I get a happy ending?”: a memoir that the author put together to help process and understand things that had happened through their life, from every day experiences to many things that would be considered inappropriate in normal conversation, like sexual assault, depression, and gender identity, but that level of personal interaction is exactly why the author wrote it because many people need to see a place that they can be comfortable experiencing these things.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Valentin Mings reflective tale hopes to let readers read these topics and find both a safe place to reflect on experiences that they shared or gain a new perspective to something they hadn’t interacted with before, but overall it is the author’s way to process these hard to discuss topics and even if the reader only reads with an open mind, then that conversation is enough.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “do I get a happy ending?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
