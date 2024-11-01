Author Eric Vanarsdale’s New Book “Thoughts from a Wolf” is a Poetry Collection That Helped the Author Process Depression and Anxiety
Recent release “Thoughts from a Wolf” from Newman Springs Publishing author Eric Vanarsdale is a poetry collection to help others through the darkness and see the light of the other side.
San Tan Valley, AZ, November 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Eric Vanarsdale, a longtime poet and happy father, has completed his new book “Thoughts from a Wolf”: a personal collection of poetry that the author used to climb his way from through the darkness of depression and the uncertainty of anxiety, to come out on the other side happy and healthy and much better while also being willing to share that experience with all the readers who pick up that book.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Eric Vanarsdale’s introspective tale the poems take on a variety of forms, going through a broad spectrum of emotions from happy to sad, failure to success and of course love and heartbreak, juxtaposing a variety of feelings and emotions to give a whirlwind of feelings that truly just represents the reality of being a person and the growth attached to that.
Readers who wish to experience this touching work can purchase "Thoughts from a Wolf" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
