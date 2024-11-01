Author Mary Miché’s New Book “Kids Pray In Many Ways: Las Muchas Maneras En Que Los Ninos Oran” Celebrates Diverse Spiritual Practices in Both English and Spanish

“Kids Pray In Many Ways: Las Muchas Maneras En Que Los Ninos Oran” from Newman Springs Publishing is a recently released picture book for children about prayer. Author Mary Miché explores the rich diversity of prayer practices used by children from various cultural and religious backgrounds and provides a unique opportunity for children to learn about spirituality and encourages open discussions.