Author Mary Miché’s New Book “Kids Pray In Many Ways: Las Muchas Maneras En Que Los Ninos Oran” Celebrates Diverse Spiritual Practices in Both English and Spanish
“Kids Pray In Many Ways: Las Muchas Maneras En Que Los Ninos Oran” from Newman Springs Publishing is a recently released picture book for children about prayer. Author Mary Miché explores the rich diversity of prayer practices used by children from various cultural and religious backgrounds and provides a unique opportunity for children to learn about spirituality and encourages open discussions.
Lakeport, CA, November 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Mary Miché, whose thesis as a graduate student was on the relationship between prayer and therapy (1982), has completed her new book “Kids Pray In Many Ways: Las Muchas Maneras En Que Los Ninos Oran”: an innovative Spanish-English book that offers a vibrant exploration of how children from various cultures and religious traditions engage in prayer, providing a valuable resource for fostering discussions about spirituality.
Having worked with children for over fifty years, author Mary Miché has been a camp counselor, a teacher, a children’s book author, and a therapist for children. She began praying at age eight and has read many books about prayer since then. She is a member of Redwood Forest Friends Meeting (Quakers) and is also part of a Camaldolese monastic community.
“Children of all cultures pray in many and varied ways,” writes Miché. “This book pictures children of many different religious backgrounds in prayer. Sharing this book with children gives us the opportunity to talk about spirituality. When we read together, it encourages children to talk about their experiences with the Divine. It also helps children understand that connection with the Divine can happen in many ways.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Mary Miché’s enlightening work is an ideal tool for educators, librarians, pastors, parents, grandparents and caregivers seeking to introduce children to the concepts of spirituality in an inclusive and appealing manner. Heartfelt and engaging, “Kids Pray In Many Ways: LasMuchas Maneras En Que Los Ninos Oran” is a conversation starter that fosters empathy, understanding, and respect for different religious and spiritual practices, making it a valuable reading experience to help young readers in understanding how to pray and how others pray. This book was especially designed for those parents who wish to introduce their children to spirituality without requiring a religious tradition and background.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Kids Pray In Many Ways: Las Muchas Maneras En Que Los Ninos Oran” at many bookstores by request, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512. Mary is available to do podcasts, radio interviews and conference presentations.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review. If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
