Mary Miché’s New Book “Heaven's Golden Book: Libro De Oro Del Cielo” is a Children’s Picture Book That Offers Comfort and Insights About Heaven in English and Spanish
“Heaven's Golden Book: Libro De Oro Del Cielo” from Newman Springs Publishing is a recently released picture book for children by Mary Miché that provides a compassionate exploration of Heaven, exploring how to connect with it and how to bring its beauty to Earth. This valuable resource is a perfect tool to help children and adults articulate their thoughts and feelings about spirituality and life.
Lakeport, CA, November 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Mary Miché, who studied at the Graduate Theological Union in Berkeley, California, (1979-89) has completed her new book “Heaven's Golden Book: Libro De Oro Del Cielo”. It is a touching and thoughtful book, in both Spanish and English, that serves as a gentle introduction to the experience of Heaven within, to help children feel and understand this profound topic. Having worked with children for over fifty years, author Mary Miché has been a camp counselor, a teacher, a children’s book author, and a therapist for children. She has read many books about Heaven since her time in graduate school and has practiced connecting with Heaven through meditation and prayer. She is a member of Redwood Forest Friends Meeting (Quakers) and is also part of a Camaldolese monastic community.
“We often tell children that someone who has died is in heaven, but we don’t have much to say about what that heaven is like,” writes Miché. “This is a book about heaven: how to connect with it, how to enjoy living in it and how to bring its beauty to earth. Through quieting the mind and focusing on the beauty of heaven, we can enter into a deep sense of calm and connection with heaven. Sharing this book with children gives us the opportunity to talk about the death of a loved one and the spiritual life. When we read it together, it encourages children to talk about their thoughts about heaven and life and death.” Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Mary Miché’s engaging picture book is a valuable resource for educators, pastors, librarians, parents, grandparents and caregivers to help foster open discussions with young readers about profound themes surrounding the concept of Heaven. Emotionally stirring and easily accessible to readers of any age, “Heaven's Golden Book: Libro De Oro Del Cielo” will create a nurturing environment for children to explore and express their understanding of difficult topics relating to death, spirituality, and the afterlife. This book was especially designed for those parents who wish to introduce their children to spirituality without requiring a religious tradition and background.
Readers who wish to experience this insightful work can purchase “Heaven's Golden Book: Libro De Oro Del Cielo” at many bookstores by request, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512. Mary is available to do podcasts, radio interviews and conference presentations.
About Newman Springs Publishing: Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review. If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“We often tell children that someone who has died is in heaven, but we don’t have much to say about what that heaven is like,” writes Miché. “This is a book about heaven: how to connect with it, how to enjoy living in it and how to bring its beauty to earth. Through quieting the mind and focusing on the beauty of heaven, we can enter into a deep sense of calm and connection with heaven. Sharing this book with children gives us the opportunity to talk about the death of a loved one and the spiritual life. When we read it together, it encourages children to talk about their thoughts about heaven and life and death.” Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Mary Miché’s engaging picture book is a valuable resource for educators, pastors, librarians, parents, grandparents and caregivers to help foster open discussions with young readers about profound themes surrounding the concept of Heaven. Emotionally stirring and easily accessible to readers of any age, “Heaven's Golden Book: Libro De Oro Del Cielo” will create a nurturing environment for children to explore and express their understanding of difficult topics relating to death, spirituality, and the afterlife. This book was especially designed for those parents who wish to introduce their children to spirituality without requiring a religious tradition and background.
Readers who wish to experience this insightful work can purchase “Heaven's Golden Book: Libro De Oro Del Cielo” at many bookstores by request, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512. Mary is available to do podcasts, radio interviews and conference presentations.
About Newman Springs Publishing: Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review. If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories