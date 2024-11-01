Mary Miché’s New Book “Heaven's Golden Book: Libro De Oro Del Cielo” is a Children’s Picture Book That Offers Comfort and Insights About Heaven in English and Spanish

“Heaven's Golden Book: Libro De Oro Del Cielo” from Newman Springs Publishing is a recently released picture book for children by Mary Miché that provides a compassionate exploration of Heaven, exploring how to connect with it and how to bring its beauty to Earth. This valuable resource is a perfect tool to help children and adults articulate their thoughts and feelings about spirituality and life.